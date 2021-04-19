Schuylerville woman killed after being struck by car in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Schuylerville woman was killed early Sunday morning after she was struck by a car.

The Saratoga Springs Police responded to State Route 9 just north of the state park’s east/west road just before 1 a.m. for a report of a car-pedestrian accident. Officers arrived and found the pedestrian, who was identified as 38-year-old Lindsey Irish, according to a news release.

The Saratoga Springs Fire Department also responded and provided emergency medical treatment. Life-saving efforts were not successful and Irish was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation shows that Irish had been walking south along the east side of State Route 9 just prior to the accident. For unknown reasons, Irish partially entered the right northbound lane and was struck by a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit traveling north in that lane.

There was no indication of alcohol or drug use with the driver of the Volkswagen, police said.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department was also assisted at the scene by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

