SCHUYLERVILLE — Kaylin Gillis, the 2021 Schuylerville High School graduate who was shot and killed after turning into the wrong driveway in Hebron on Saturday, was remembered by school officials Tuesday as an avid artist who was always smiling.

Superintendent of Schools Gregg Barthelmas said that Gillis was a student that left an impact on the district. On display at a news conference were art pieces the school had of Gillis’ in the district’s “Looking Glass and Art Literary Journal.”

Kevin D. Monahan, 65, has been charged with felony second-degree murder. Monahan has a bail hearing set for Wednesday at 1 p.m., according to Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan.

Gillis was described as a girl that always wore a smile and tried to make others laugh. Barthelmas said that she was heavily involved in art classes, saying the bright use of color in her art reflected the brightness of her spirit.

“She was an avid artist — studio art, digital photography, study in painting, and study in drawing,” he said.

“She was a member of the competition cheerleading team for two seasons. Her teammates and coach remember her as a sweet and compassionate young lady,” Barthelmas added.

James Ducharme, high school principal, read quotes from Gillis’ art teacher Susan Luke.

“Kaylin was a bright and creative young woman who put her heart into all that she did. She faced artistic problems with a positive attitude and consistently challenged herself. She was a joy to work with and a positive role model for her peers,” Luke wrote.

Gillis was a part of the Future Farmers of America program for a year and Mary Foote, program advisor, wrote a letter about working with Gillis.

“She was a friendly face in the classroom during FFA meetings. Her smile and ability to make those around her laugh find her as one of the most entertaining students in FFA,” she wrote. “She really was a friend to all and cared about everyone around her.”

The school district has started to provide counseling for students. Two of Gillis’ siblings are in seventh and ninth grades.

Family, community mourn

Gillis’ father, Andrew Gillis, posted a statement on his Facebook page thanking people for their support.

He said his daughter was “just beginning to find her way in the world with kindness, humor.” In addition to being a talented artist and honor student, she was a Disney fanatic and loved animals. She was looking forward to starting college in Florida to pursue her dream of becoming a marine biologist.

“She was taken from us far too soon, and we are devastated. Our family will never be the same but we will be guided by Kaylin’s positivity, optimism, and joy as we learn to live with her loss,” he wrote.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon calling the incident a tragedy and saying she was sickened by it.

“My heart breaks for the Gillis family and for all of Kaylin’s friends. We are seeing stories just like this around the country and to have it happen right here at home is devastating,” she said. “Under no circumstances should anyone have to fear for their life just for taking the wrong turn.”

Monahan’s lawyer, meanwhile, spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday, calling the sheriff’s version of the events a “superficial, simplistic” account of what actually happened.

The attorney, Kurt Mausert, declined to discuss details of the shooting, citing the pending criminal case.

“I believe we have series of mistakes that led to a tragedy,” he said in a phone interview with the Associated Press. “But I don’t believe my client is a villain. But not every case with a tragedy has a villain, and I think this is one of them.”

Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell said in a statement on the town’s website saying website that: “April 15th, 2023 will be remembered for the saddest and most unexcusable event we have had in the town.”

“Our town is in mourning, in disbelief that this event unfolded in our very quiet and tranquil town. We have over the course of our years as individuals made bad decisions on a personal basis, and we learn from them and become better people,” he wrote. “I can’t even fathom what would make a person shoot at a car that was in their driveway if they didn’t even know the people in the car.”

Campbell went on to say that he has been awakened numerous times in the early morning hours when he lived on the farm or where he lives currently by people in need of assistance.

“Never once, did I consider my own safety, or think that I needed to find a gun. I figured if someone was at my door they may need help. Sometimes just directions, sometimes out of gas, other times needed to be towed out of the ditch,” he said.

Campbell recalled a specific incident where a person ignored a street closed sign and got stuck in a culvert at 2 a.m.

“When I towed him out, he was very gracious and asked me what I owed him? My response was, you don’t owe me anything, but next time you see somebody do something this foolish, just return the favor.”

Campbell said the town’s thoughts and prayers are with the Gillis family.

“I would rather Hebron was known for its’ natural beauty and tranquility than an awful act of violence. It is time to reinstate the fact that people are responsible for their own actions, and let’s return to neighbors being good neighbors. Deep down we all want the same things, our freedoms and pursuit of happiness,” he said.

A community gathering for family and friends to pay their respects will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Similar incident

A similar incident occurred in Washington County in June 2016, but the victim was not injured.

Brian Tschorn was sentenced in January 2017 to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison for shooting the truck of a New Hampshire man who was turning around in Tschorn’s driveway in Salem in an effort to find a relative’s new home. One shot penetrated the cab of the truck and missed the driver’s head by less than an inch.

Tschorn was released after serving 23 months of the sentence.