Schuylerville school district hires from within for new superintendent

SCHUYLERVILLE — The Schuylerville school district has chosen a new superintendent. 

The district's Board of Education will announce its intent to appoint Gregg Barthelmas at its April 11 meeting, according to a news release.

Currently, Barthelmas is the district's director of pupil personnel services. He will start out as deputy superintendent on Sept. 1 and then as superintendent the following the month. 

"It's always been a goal of mine to be superintendent," Barthelmas said.

Barthelmas has been in the district for 23 years and has held many positions, he said, adding that this will undoubtedly be an advantage as he becomes the district's new leader.

He said that the Schuylerville school district is one of the best in the area because of their student-oriented approach. 

"After the pandemic, we want to get back to social-emotional learning and setting up students for success," Barthelmas said.

Social-emotional learning is essentially in-person learning, where the students get focused attention from teachers. 

During the worst of the pandemic, students did not attend classes in person but through videoconferencing apps such as Zoom. 

The district's current superintendent, Ryan Sherman, has accepted a position as executive director for a nonprofit corporation.

He will step down at the end of September, after he has ensured a smooth transition for Barthelmas, who will be deputy superintendent during this time, the news release states.

The search process, which began in February, was led by James Dexter, superintendent for WSWHE BOCES.

"At the beginning of the search, the board (of education) indicated to me that the internal search must be rigorous in nature to ensure that they get this right," Dexter said.

Barthelmas will earn $167,000 annually.

