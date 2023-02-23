ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced that Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson, senior enlisted leader of the New York Air National Guard, has been selected to serve as the command chief for the 15,000-member First Air Force.

Headquartered in Panama City, Fl., the First Air Force is responsible for aerospace control and air defense of continental United States and handles duties of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which is the joint Canadian-U.S. entity responsible for the air defense of North America.

"Chief Richardson's career epitomizes public service and I am proud to call him a fellow New Yorker," Hochul said in a news release. "His experience serving as a member of the country's largest Air National Guard and the wise counsel he has provided to its commander have made him uniquely qualified for this job. The First Air Force and the nation will be well served with him in this critical role."

A resident of Schuylerville, Richardson has served as the senior enlisted advisor to the commander of the 5,880-member New York Air National Guard since 2020. In this role, he advises the Air Guard's Commander, Maj. Gen. Denise Donnell, on issues such as enlisted training, readiness and morale. Richardson will begin his new position in April, reporting to First Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Steven Nordhaus, and will serve as command chief for three years. Nordhaus named the command chief after interviewing qualified non-commissioned officers from across the country for the post.

"Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson is a proactive leader who has made a tremendous impact during his career in the New York Air National Guard. I am confident he will do a great job as the senior enlisted advisor for First Air Force," said Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, Adjutant General of New York.

Richardson has served in the Air National Guard for 34 years in Maryland before moving to New York. New York's Air National Guard is the nation's largest, with five flying wings, the Eastern Air Defense Sector and four geographically separated units. Hochul said serving as its command chief has prepared him well for the role with the First Air Force, which is five times the size of New York's Air National Guard.

Prior to advising General Donnell and her predecessor, Maj. Gen. Tim LaBarge, he served in the 109th Airlift Wing, which is responsible for supplying research facilities in Antarctica and Greenland. Richardson has been deployed to Antarctica 15 times, and also served a combat tour in Afghanistan. He and his wife have two adult sons.