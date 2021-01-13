Schuylerville opens hand-built ice rink

SCHUYLERVILLE — Villagers have built an outdoor ice rink at Fort Hardy Park.

“This rink is the culmination of the efforts of many in the community, and we are thrilled to provide such a wonderful location for the greater Schuylerville community and visitors to gather this winter season,” said Mayor Dan Carpenter in a news release.

The community raised money for it last year. Over the course of two days, on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21, workers snowblowed and shoveled away the knee-deep snow in the middle of the park, built a border of boards and lined it with plastic. Firefighters used hoses to fill it up.

Then came the long wait for the water to freeze, as well as resurfacing to make the ice smooth.

Finally, it’s ready for skaters, Carpenter said.

Lights will be installed Friday.

The rink will be open from noon to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The rink will be used for open hockey from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Hours are dependent on the weather. More information can be requested by emailing schuylerparks12871@gmail.com.

The idea of an ice rink was embraced by the Fort Hardy Advisory Committee.