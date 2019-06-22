{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA -- A Schuylerville man who police said threatened an officer with a weapon pleaded guilty to a felony charge Friday in Saratoga County Court.

Gary G. Hayes, 49, of Furlani Drive, pleaded guilty to attempted menacing of a police officer for an incident Jan. 19 in the town of Saratoga.

Details of the incident were not released, but State Police from the Malta station made the arrest.

The charge is filed when a person "place(s) a police officer or peace officer in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death by displaying a deadly weapon."

Hayes faces up to 4 years in state prison when sentenced Aug. 23 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

