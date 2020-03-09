Schuylerville man faces felony, misdemeanors

WILTON -- A Schuylerville man was arrested Saturday for allegedly violating an order of protection and scuffling with State Police, records show.

Shawn M. Soderberg, 44, was arrested in connection with a complaint filed Wednesday that he violated an order of protection in Wilton, according to State Police.

State Police located him Saturday in Saratoga Springs, where he fought with police, records show. No injuries were reported.

Soderberg was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, according to State Police.

He was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.

