SARATOGA — A Schuylerville man was arrested Thursday for allegedly attacking and injuring a person who has an order of protection against him, according to State Police.
William C. Durfee, 35, was charged with aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, and misdemeanor assault for the incident at an acquaintance's home on Tuesday, police said in a news release.
Durfee had been barred from contacting the victim by an order of protection.
He was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail, as he was also wanted on a warrant for violating parole on a 2017 aggravated criminal contempt conviction in Saratoga County Court.
It was unclear whether the victim in this week's case was the same person as in the 2017 case.
