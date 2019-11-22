{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA — A Schuylerville man was arrested Thursday for allegedly attacking and injuring a person who has an order of protection against him, according to State Police.

William C. Durfee, 35, was charged with aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, and misdemeanor assault for the incident at an acquaintance's home on Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Durfee had been barred from contacting the victim by an order of protection.

He was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail, as he was also wanted on a warrant for violating parole on a 2017 aggravated criminal contempt conviction in Saratoga County Court.

It was unclear whether the victim in this week's case was the same person as in the 2017 case.

