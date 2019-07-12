SCHUYLERVILLE — A Schuylerville man was charged with a felony and two misdemeanors for allegedly using a stolen credit card, police records show.
Jacob C. Morrill, 32, was charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor identity theft and petit larceny after an investigation by State Police, the agency's public information website showed. The charge alleges the stolen card was used for purchases or charges of less than $1,000.
Police received a complaint about the fraud last month in the town of Ballston, records show.
Morrill was arrested at Washington County Jail, where he was being held on unspecified charges, but his bail status Friday was unavailable.
