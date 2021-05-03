Schuylerville keeping teaching positions added during pandemic

The smaller classes would also help teachers challenge students who are “at the high end” academically, she said.

“With smaller class sizes we have the ability to do that more,” she said.

It would also give teachers more time to devote to ensuring students are recovering from the isolation and other effects of the pandemic.

“Mental health is a top priority for us,” she said.

The district hired four teachers in 2020 to teach virtually on a one-year contract. Officials are now conducting interviews before deciding who to hire for the tenure track, in-person positions that will start this fall.

During COVID, the district also had two K-5 reading teachers work as classroom teachers. Those teachers would return to academic intervention support, focusing on reading. A fourth nurse that was also hired due to the pandemic would also become a permanent position.

The proposed $38 million budget increases spending by $573,518. The tax levy would increase 0.9%, or $162,283. The district would collect $18.2 million in taxes.