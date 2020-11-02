Schuylerville High School goes virtual after three cases

Schuylerville High School is running virtually for two weeks after three students tested positive for coronavirus.
All three are believed to have caught the virus at a community event, not at school, Superintendent Ryan Sherman said in a letter to the community.
All three caught the virus at the same “social setting,” Sherman said.
He urged the community to be careful outside of school as well as during school.
“It is imperative that our school community works together to ensure overall public health. Following guidelines regarding masks, social gatherings and social distancing are important inside and outside school buildings,” he said. “This is necessary in order to prevent further closures to the best of the school district’s ability.”
The first student was last in school on Oct. 23, the second on Oct. 26, and the last on Oct. 27. As a result of the student exposures, nine faculty or staff members and 49 students have been quarantined by the Department of Health.
The school district’s physician, Dr. Robert Nielson, advised the district to close through Nov. 13, Sherman said. Online, students will follow the school day schedule. This decision was made in an effort to reduce further exposure and spread as a result of these positive cases. The goal is to provide the high school community an opportunity to reset and return healthy.
On Monday, Saratoga County also announced a “low risk” exposure at Bentley’s Tavern, 4 Hemphill Place, Malta. An employee tested positive after working there through Oct. 28. The employee reported wearing a mask at all times. Those who were at the restaurant during the person’s shifts are advised to self-monitor for COVID symptoms.
The person worked on:
• Oct. 22, noon to 9:30 p.m.
• Oct. 23, 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 25, 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
• Oct. 27, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Oct. 28, 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Also Monday, Essex County announced that the state sent the county three rapid-test machines with enough material to perform more than 1,000 tests. The department also received 800 COVID-19 antigen cards, which do not require a test machine to process a result.
“We know that accessing rapid COVID-19 tests in Essex County has been challenging,” said Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers in a news release. “We’re excited to work with our health care providers to improve the availability of rapid testing, which will help us target specific populations that have the most need.”
Before the rapid tests can be used, the county must update its laboratory license and train staff.
“But, we’re working quickly to make it happen in time for peak cold and flu season, when we feel it will be most needed,” Beers said.
Warren County received 2,008 rapid tests from New York state. Officials there are considering where best to use the tests, which generally are more accurate on people who already have symptoms.
“One of the issues to be worked through is that there are some circumstances where a rapid test’s results must be confirmed by a conventional ‘PCR’ COVID-19 test, so that needs to be factored into the plans to use them,” said county spokesman Don Lehman.
Monday’s statistics:
- Warren County reported one case, for a total of 406 confirmed cases since March. The person caught the virus while traveling in another state and became ill after returning home. There are 20 people currently ill, and none are hospitalized. Warren County is still in yellow (quarantine required for all visitors) in Vermont’s travel advisory, which will be updated Tuesday.
- Washington County reported two new cases, for 340 confirmed cases since March, and two recoveries, for a total of 305 recoveries. There are 22 people currently ill, and two are hospitalized. Washington County is in green (no quarantine required) in Vermont’s travel advisory, which will be updated Tuesday.
- Saratoga County reported 42 new cases over the course of the weekend, for a total of 1,411 confirmed cases since March. Also, 46 people recovered, for a total of 1,263 recoveries. There are 129 people currently ill, and seven are hospitalized, an increase from six Friday. Saratoga County is in yellow (quarantine required for all visitors) in Vermont’s travel advisory, which will be updated Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include: one village of Corinth resident. Still sick: two Northumberland residents, two town of Saratoga residents, two Schuylerville residents and seven Wilton residents. Recovered: one Schuylerville resident, one South Glens Falls resident and four Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported two new cases, one of which is a nursing home resident at the Elderwood of Uihlein in Lake Placid. There are five people currently ill, including the nursing home resident, and one is hospitalized. One person recovered, for a total of 150 recoveries since March. In Vermont’s travel advisory, Essex County is in red, requiring quarantines. The advisory will be updated Tuesday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital reported one.
For Sunday, the most recent date for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 60 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.5%. The goal is to control the virus by testing widely enough to keep the positive test rate under 1%. Five of the eight counties in the region were above 1%.
- They were: Albany County at 2.3% with 21 new cases; Schenectady County at 2.3% with nine new cases, Rensselaer County at 1.7% with seven new cases; Washington County at 1.6% for Sunday’s numbers; and Saratoga County at 1.5% with 15 new cases Sunday. Warren County’s positive test rate for Sunday was 0.5%.
- Statewide, 1,633 people tested positive Sunday, an overall positivity rate of 1.7%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 3.5% and the state without the hot spots had a rate of 1.48%.
- There were 1,151 people hospitalized Sunday with coronavirus and 14 people died.
