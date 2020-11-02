Schuylerville High School goes virtual after three cases

Schuylerville High School is running virtually for two weeks after three students tested positive for coronavirus.

All three are believed to have caught the virus at a community event, not at school, Superintendent Ryan Sherman said in a letter to the community.

All three caught the virus at the same “social setting,” Sherman said.

He urged the community to be careful outside of school as well as during school.

“It is imperative that our school community works together to ensure overall public health. Following guidelines regarding masks, social gatherings and social distancing are important inside and outside school buildings,” he said. “This is necessary in order to prevent further closures to the best of the school district’s ability.”

The first student was last in school on Oct. 23, the second on Oct. 26, and the last on Oct. 27. As a result of the student exposures, nine faculty or staff members and 49 students have been quarantined by the Department of Health.