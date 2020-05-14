Schuylerville delivers food, milk and more to those in need
Schuylerville delivers food, milk and more to those in need

SCHUYLERVILLE — A line of traffic returned to Schuylerville Central School which has been absent in recent weeks. 

About 275 households received food donations through a drive-thru event thanks to SAFER, a nonprofit organization providing assistance to Schuylerville school district families in need, and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

More than 35 volunteers, consisting of school, village and town officials, helped distribute the food and King Brother's Dairy provided milk. 

SAFER is located at 12 Spring St. or by calling 518-507-6043.
