Schuylerville Central School staff to parade around district

Faculty and staff of Schuylerville Central School will parade around the district Thursday afternoon to wave hello to students and families.

The parade is expected to start at 2 p.m. and leave from the village district and continue through the neighborhoods. The event is anticipated to last about 90 minutes.

The onlookers are encouraged to dress in school color attire and wave a friendly hello to staff members. For route details, visit schuylervilleschools.org.

The route details are as follows and are approximate times: