Schuylerville Central School staff to parade around district

Faculty and staff of Schuylerville Central School will parade around the district Thursday afternoon to wave hello to students and families.
The parade is expected to start at 2 p.m. and leave from the village district and continue through the neighborhoods. The event is anticipated to last about 90 minutes.
You have free articles remaining.
The onlookers are encouraged to dress in school color attire and wave a friendly hello to staff members. For route details, visit schuylervilleschools.org.
The route details are as follows and are approximate times:
- 2 p.m.: Leaving school
- Right on Route 29, right on Grange Hall Road
- 2:10 p.m.: Right on Route 32 (come down Bacon Hill heading back into Schuylerville)
- 2:15 p.m.: Right on Burgoyne Street (up the hill past the Monument)
- Left on Route 29
- 2:25 p.m.: Right on Homestead Road, past Virginia Place development
- Left on King Road
- Right on Colebrook Road (which turns into Taylor Road)
- 2:30-2:35 p.m.: Turn left into main entrance of the Terrell Hills development (make a loop around and then go out the same way we came in)
- Left out of Terrell Hills (Taylor Road)
- Right on Route 50 past Rimbrave Court development
- Right on Colebrook Road
- 2:40-2:45 p.m.: Left on Brampton Lane
- Right on Colebrook Road
- Left on San Luis Road (development)
- Left on Duncan Road
- Left on Lindsay Road
- 2:50-2:55 p.m.: Right into Lindsay Hill development
- Right out of Lindsay Road
- Right on Route 32
- Right on Stonebridge Road
- 3:05-3:10 p.m.: Right on King Road to go past Castlewood, Stevens Court and Plantation Road (developments)
- Left on Ruggles Road, past The Preserve (development)
- Left on Louden Road, to go past Chelsea Drive (development)
- 3:20 p.m.: Right on Ashleigh Lane (development)
- Right on Louden Road.
- Right on Route 29
- Left on Bryant Bridge Road
- Left on Burgoyne Road
- 3:30 p.m.: Right on Hayes Road.
- 3:35 to 3:40 p.m.: Left on Route 32 to head into Victory Mills
- Left on Broad Street and back to the school parking lot
The district is out until at least April 20 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.