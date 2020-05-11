Schuylervile school board adopts nearly $37.5 million status-quo budget

The amount of money spent on instructional salaries is staying about flat at $15.32 million. However, the cost of benefits is increasing by about $450,000 to $11.32 million. That includes a $239,000 increase in health insurance costs and a $143,000 increase in retirement costs.

The property tax levy would fund 48% of the budget. Chrisman said the reason the tax cap was a high number is because of the exemption for debt payments on a capital project in the formula.

Schuylerville is set to receive about $14.4 million in state aid, which would fund nearly 39% of the budget. Other revenue sources include $2.83 million in out-of-district tuition for students with special needs and $1.5 million in fund balance.

Also on June 9, voters will elect two people to the Board of Education. There is a five-year seat and a one-year seat available to fill out the rest of the term of Mike Booth, who died last September.

People are interested in running for seats are asked to email District Clerk Judi Dunkel at dunkelj@schuylerville.org to request a petition. Ballots are due on Monday at 5 p.m.

There are a no special ballot propositions.

