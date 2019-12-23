Schumer, wrapping up tour of counties, talks about farmer suicides

KINGSBURY — Farmers are taking their own lives at 3 1/2 times the rate of the general population, which U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said is a problem that needs to be addressed.

Schumer, D-N.Y., is asking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct a comprehensive study on suicide rates. It currently does not track this data.

“It will tell us where it happens, why it happens, what are the conditions under which it happens,” he said on Monday at a news conference at the Walker Farmers Heifer Facility.

Schumer said farmers are facing difficult circumstances, including trade uncertainty, low dairy prices and the changes in weather, which has added to their stress.

The nationwide suicide rate has increased by 33% since 1999, and the New York state suicide rate has increased by 28%, according to Schumer. He said that each of the 11 counties in the Capital Region, plus Essex County, had suicide rates higher than the state average of 8.4 suicides per 100,000 residents. The rate was 13.6 for Warren County and 8.6 for Washington County.

Citing a 2018 CDC report, Schumer said if farmers, ranchers and agricultural managers were categories as a separate occupational group, they would have ranked first in suicides in 2012 and fourth in 2015.