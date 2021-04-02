Schumer touts American Rescue Plan in visit to Glens Falls

But the legislation also provides much-needed relief for restaurants and small venues, which were forced to close their doors last spring in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The legislation also provides billions in federal aid to school districts, stimulus payments of $1,400 for those earning $75,000 or less and funding to increase vaccination efforts.

Also included in the American Rescue Plan is the Save Our Stages program, which Schumer has been championing since last year.

Under the program, venues like the Wood Theater that were forced to close last spring can apply for grants equal to 45% of their gross revenue for 2019.

Schumer said the program will not only save struggling theaters, but will help bolster local businesses that have come to rely on theater patrons.

“Our arts institutions are part of the glue and the life of our communities,” he said. “They bring people together. People come downtown, they eat at the restaurants, they walk the streets, they shop at the stores. They’re vital.”