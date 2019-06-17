Schumer seeks historic designation for Grant Cottage

MOREAU — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer is seeking to make Grant Cottage State Historic Site a federal historic landmark.
Schumer, D-N.Y., visited the site on Monday and called on the federal government to designate the cottage as a National Historic Landmark.
President Ulysses S. Grant came to the cottage, which was owned by Joseph W. Drexel, on June 16, 1885, to finish his memoir. Grant died from throat cancer on June 23, four days after his final proofreading of the book.
Schumer said he believes that the designation would protect the historical integrity of the cottage and open up opportunities for federal preservation funding.
“Beyond being the final residence of President Grant and location where the incomparable Personal Memoirs of Ulysses Grant were authored, the Grant Cottage grounds are home to some of the most breathtaking views and landscapes in all of New York state, all of which deserve to be preserved for generations to come. With the site over a century old, ensuring this property has access to all the federal resources and support possible is a must,” Schumer said in a news release.
The designation would allow the cottage to be eligible for programs such as the Save America’s Treasures Grant program and provide funding for the maintenance and upkeep of the cottage.
Schumer was joined by Grant Cottage Executive Director Steve Porto; Tim Welch, president of the cottage’s board of trustees; Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce; and local elected officials.
