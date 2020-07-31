Schumer says bill will bring hundreds of jobs to Saratoga County

MALTA — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer stood with GlobalFoundries CEO Tom Caulfield on Friday in Malta to call for swift final passage of the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

The visit followed his unveiling of the bipartisan American Foundries Act and his successful push to include major federal support for the U.S. microelectronics industry in the upcoming final national defense bill.

The act includes the provisions from the senator’s bill to continue U.S. leadership and revitalize innovation in the global microelectronics sector.

Schumer explained that the bipartisan legislation will launch federal initiative into semiconductor manufacturing, including companies like GlobalFoundries, by providing new federal incentives to conduct advanced research and development of semiconductor technology, secure the supply chain, and ensure national and economic security by reducing reliance on foreign semiconductor manufacturing.