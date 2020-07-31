You have permission to edit this article.
Schumer says bill will bring hundreds of jobs to Saratoga County
Schumer says bill will bring hundreds of jobs to Saratoga County

Schumer visits GlobalFoundries

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer visited GlobalFoundries in Malta Friday to call for passage of the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. 

 Courtesy photo

MALTA — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer stood with GlobalFoundries CEO Tom Caulfield on Friday in Malta to call for swift final passage of the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. 

The visit followed his unveiling of the bipartisan American Foundries Act and his successful push to include major federal support for the U.S. microelectronics industry in the upcoming final national defense bill.

The act includes the provisions from the senator’s bill to continue U.S. leadership and revitalize innovation in the global microelectronics sector.

Schumer explained that the bipartisan legislation will launch federal initiative into semiconductor manufacturing, including companies like GlobalFoundries, by providing new federal incentives to conduct advanced research and development of semiconductor technology, secure the supply chain, and ensure national and economic security by reducing reliance on foreign semiconductor manufacturing.

The amendment passed in the Senate 96-4 earlier this month as part of the Senate-passed NDAA which now awaits final consideration and passage. This is a major step forward in providing unprecedented support for the U.S. semiconductor industry and creating opportunities to bring hundreds of jobs to Saratoga County and upstate New York.

"The economic and national security risks posed by relying too heavily on foreign semiconductor suppliers cannot be ignored, and upstate New York, especially the Capital Region, which has a robust semiconductor sector, is the perfect place to grow this industry by leaps and bounds,” Schumer said. 

