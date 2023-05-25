Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The remains of the 44 Continental Army soldiers that were uncovered in 2019 during excavation for a construction project near Courtland Street in Lake George, may soon be honored and laid to rest.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Thursday called on the U.S. Army to support local plans to honor these fallen heroes and help them finally lay them to rest near where they took their last breath in Lake George Battlefield Park.

“These soldiers were among America’s first heroes, who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting in the Revolution for the birth of our nation. Local historians and archeologists have been working for years to unravel this mystery, and now it is our duty to give these patriots the honor they deserve and a respectful burial near the location where they drew their final breaths in the fighting around Lake George Battlefield site,” Schumer said in his announcement. “This is the history of our military, the history of New York State, and the history of the birth of our nation, and is important now more than ever as we approach the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. That is why I am calling on the Army to fully support local efforts to help finally lay these soldiers to rest and give these patriots the final honor they truly deserve.”

Schumer explained that archaeologists and dozens of local volunteers have determined these skeletal remains likely come from what once was a burial ground for Revolutionary War solders who had been housed in a hospital nearby, according to war records.

These soldiers likely died around 1776 in the military hospital for the Northern Department that was established by the Continental Army. In order for these original American patriots to be reburied, local advocates and historians are seeking the endorsement and assistance of the U.S. Army, which Schumer is now pushing for to help get these heroes the honor they deserve.

Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said since the remains of the 44 soldiers were discovered "a partnership of government, historical organization and private sector officials has worked long hours" to secure a way to honor the soldiers in the town.

"We greatly appreciate Senator Schumer's enthusiastic endorsement to the Secretary of the Army of Lake George Battlefield Park, the site of many critical battles during the wars of the 18th Century, as the most appropriate location for their reinternment as a lasting tribute to the courage of these unknown Americans," Dickinson said.

The efforts since 2019 have led to a comprehensive plan for reinternment of the fallen soldiers at Lake George Battlefield Park, which would include a memorial as well as signage denoting the significant role this played in the formation of America, which Schumer is also urging the Army to provide financial support for.

The official reinternment project, entitled “Repose of the Fallen,” plans to incorporate low impact pedestrian friendly design elements, interpretive signage, and educational information regarding the remains that were recovered. The historical signage throughout the memorial plaza is intended to tell the story of the role that these patriots played in the Revolutionary War. The site will be located in the Lake George Battlefield Park, within walking distance of the remains of Fort George, and located between the new Visitors Interpretive Center and the existing memorial of the Four Unknown Soldiers, adding to the rich local history of the area as a significant site in the birth of America.

The recovery of the soldiers’ remains at the Courtland Street site has been a years-long endeavor that involved participation from hundreds of members of the community. The remains were initially discovered during mechanical excavation of a basement for a small apartment building on Feb. 7, 2019, when skeletal human remains were initially identified in soil stockpiled from the excavation, and after further examination from archaeologists from several New York State agencies, it was concluded that the site likely was a cemetery associated with the military and smallpox hospital established in 1776 at Fort George during the Revolutionary War.

The skeletal remains representing a total of 15 individuals were recovered from the partial graves excavated in February 2019. Which prompted a second phase of recovery, focusing on graves impacted by the construction and other graves that were completely destroyed, fragmentary skeletal remains representing at least 27 additional individuals were recovered.

The New York State Museum is still examining the discovered remains at their laboratory in Albany. Two weeks ago, the tally of distinct individuals' remains identified through their testing process increased to 44, with the potential to rise again.

In addition to the remains, artifacts were also recovered during archeological dig of the site, identified as belonging to the First Pennsylvania Battalion of the Continental Army, including multiple regimental coat buttons associated with soldier’s uniforms, some of which were able to be discerned with numbers and letters as saying “Continental Army” in small print. The First Pennsylvania Battalion infantry unit was present in the Lake George area in 1776.