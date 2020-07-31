Schumer pushes for federal support of home-grown microelectronics

MALTA — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer stood with GlobalFoundries CEO Tom Caulfield on Friday in Malta to call for swift final passage of the National Defense Authorization Act for 2021.

The visit followed his unveiling of the bipartisan American Foundries Act and a push for federal support of the U.S. microelectronics industry in the national defense bill.

The act includes provisions to continue U.S. leadership and revitalize innovation in the global microelectronics sector.

Schumer explained the legislation will provide new federal incentives to companies like GlobalFoundries to conduct advanced research and development of semiconductor technology, secure the supply chain and ensure national and economic security by reducing reliance on foreign semiconductor manufacturing.

The amendment passed in the Senate 96-4 and now awaits final consideration and passage.

"The economic and national security risks posed by relying too heavily on foreign semiconductor suppliers cannot be ignored, and upstate New York, especially the Capital Region, which has a robust semiconductor sector, is the perfect place to grow this industry by leaps and bounds,” Schumer said.

