Schumer calls for PPP loan extension in visit to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer visited Glens Falls on Thursday to call on Congress to pass legislation that would extend the Paycheck Protection Program through the end of the year.
In the parking lot of Feigenbaum Cleaners, Schumer, D-NY, called for the program to be extended through the end of the year to allow small business owners to apply for a second round of funding.
"If we don't do it, we're going to have thousands of small businesses in the Capital Region go under," Schumer said.
The program is set to expire on Aug. 8.
Congress allocated over $600 billion for the program, which was created as part of the CARES Act approved in March.
The program has helped millions of business owners retain staff and pay other expenses like utilities, rent and mortgages. The loans turn into forgivable grants so long as 60% of the funds are used to pay employees.
Locally, around 224 businesses in the Lake George area received more than $10 million in PPP funding to retain over 1,500 jobs.
The area, which relies heavily on the summer tourism season, has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. A short summer season has become even shorter, and major attractions have either been forced to cancel or remain closed because of the pandemic.
But year round businesses have been impacted as well.
In Glens Falls, Todd Feigenbaum, whose family has owned the Bay Street dry cleaners for 103 years, said he received a $130,000 PPP loan, which allowed him to retain his staff of 22 through the shutdown.
Business, he said, has started to recover, but sales are still just 50% from what they were this time last year. With many working for home, the need for dry cleaning has dropped dramatically.
Feigenbaum said if Congress doesn't extend the program and allow business owners to receive a second loan, he will be forced to either furlough or lay off his staff.
"Without another round of PPP, it will be a real struggle for us as it will for millions of businesses," he said.
More than 4.9 million loans have been approved under the program nationally, helping to retain 51 million jobs, according to recently released data by the Small Business Administration, which oversees the program.
But around $130 billion set aside for the program has yet to be allocated.
Schumer said there is bi-partisan support for a bill that would extend access to the remaining funds through the end of the year and allow businesses that have already received funding under the program to apply for a second loan.
"This has bi-partisan support ... I'm optimistic," he said.
A spokeswoman for Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, did not say if the congresswoman supported extending the program through the year.
Stefanik, however, has championed the program, calling for reforms that would give seasonal business owners greater access to the program.
This week she signed onto a letter asking the Treasury Department to allow businesses that have received funding to increase their loans if they are entitled to more money.
"Given the importance of PPP loans to our nation’s economic recovery, it is critical that the program remain responsive to the needs of all of America’s businesses," the letter reads.
The legislation would also prohibit corporations from receiving any funding under the program. Hundreds of millions of dollars went to large corporation instead of small businesses when the program was first rolled out earlier this year.
Schumer said that should have never happened and work is underway to have the money paid back.
"We're going to ask those big companies that didn't need it to return it," he said.
In the Capital Region, Schumer said there are more than 56,500 small businesses, 98% of which employ under 100 people, that could potentially benefit from the program's extension.
"They're the mainstay of the Capital Region's economy," he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
