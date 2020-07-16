Schumer calls for PPP loan extension in visit to Glens Falls

But year round businesses have been impacted as well.

In Glens Falls, Todd Feigenbaum, whose family has owned the Bay Street dry cleaners for 103 years, said he received a $130,000 PPP loan, which allowed him to retain his staff of 22 through the shutdown.

Business, he said, has started to recover, but sales are still just 50% from what they were this time last year. With many working for home, the need for dry cleaning has dropped dramatically.

Feigenbaum said if Congress doesn't extend the program and allow business owners to receive a second loan, he will be forced to either furlough or lay off his staff.

"Without another round of PPP, it will be a real struggle for us as it will for millions of businesses," he said.

More than 4.9 million loans have been approved under the program nationally, helping to retain 51 million jobs, according to recently released data by the Small Business Administration, which oversees the program.

But around $130 billion set aside for the program has yet to be allocated.