{{featured_button_text}}
Clearing Route 86

Volunteers cut up and clear a tree off of state Route 86 between Ray Brook and Lake Placid Friday morning, amid high winds. 

 Catherine Moore, Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Thousands of local residents headed into Sunday without power for a third cold day as utility companies continue to work to restore service after Thursday and Friday's high winds.

National Grid reported just under 7,000 customers in Warren, Saratoga, Essex, Hamilton and Washington counties without power as of 6 s.m. Sunday, with restoration expected for most by Sunday night.

Nearly half of them were in Saratoga County, where the northwestern portion of the county, including towns of Greenfield, Day, Milton and Edinburg, were particularly hard hit.

Overall, National Grid still had 12,000 without power around New York early Sunday. The company is distributing dry ice and water at the Wilton and Schroon Lake fire stations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.

NYSEG reported 224 customers of eastern Washington County out as of Sunday morning.

Dozens of out-of-state utility trucks could be seen streaming toward the region on the state Thruway and Northway on Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Albany reported one local flood warning remaining in effect, as the Schroon River crested nearly 3 feet above flood stage at Riverbank, near Exit 24 of the Northway, which is considered "major" flooding. It will remain above flood stage into late Monday.

Numerous homes along the river in central Warren County have been flooded.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office website showed 18 roads remaining closed in the northern part of the county as of early Sunday, including Route 8 between Horicon and Hague and New Hague and West Hague roads.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments