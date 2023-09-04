From a press release: The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report on Sept. 3 by a passerby that a vehicle was overturned in the Schroon River off of East Schroon River Road.

Members of the Warren County Sheriff Office and the New York State Police entered the water in an attempt to check for occupants but were unsuccessful. Members for the Horicon Fire Dive team arrived scene. They located and extricated the occupant who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

She was later identified as 23-year-old Kaitlin Goldburg of Altamont, N.Y. She had been reported missing after not arriving at a family camping trip and not being at home either.

It was determined that the 2006 Subaru was traveling south on East Schroon River Road sometime overnight when it left the roadway overturning in the Schroon River. The incident is still under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff Criminal Investigations Unit.

Bolton Fire, Bolton EMS, Warrensburg EMS assisted at the scene.