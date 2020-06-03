Schroon Lake Community Church breaks ground

SCHROON — Architect Sue Davis was skiing at Okemo in January 2019 when she heard the historic Schroon Lake Community Church had burned down.
Owning a camp in the lakeside hamlet, Davis had attended the church and recalled a sermon she once heard inside the building that sits at the center of the Schroon Lake community, both literally and figuratively.
The sermon, given by a different pastor at the time, pointed out that sometimes you don’t appreciate things until they’re gone.
“He said, ‘Even if you don’t come to this church, you walk by it, you experience it, you see it, and there’s some comfort in knowing that it’s here, that it stands for a symbol of unity and community and hope,’” Davis recalled. “To find out that it actually burned down within minutes was shocking.”
Davis and her husband, Don, own SD Atelier Architecture LLC out of Saratoga Springs, and were particularly invested in winning the job to restore the church, which burned down 18 months ago in an electrical fire.
Davis and several others dug the tips of golden shovels into the dirt Wednesday morning as they broke ground on the new church in an event that drew more than 60 people to the corner of Main Street and Leland Avenue. Every person in the crowd wore face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Schroon Lake Community Church was more than just an old church in the middle of a beautiful town, it was a place where many of town folks had been baptized, gotten married and had funerals of their loved ones,” said Donna Torsiello, church board president, who got engaged in the church.
The church community room hosted Fourth of July barbecues, election night dinners, youth dances, yoga classes, meetings, baby and wedding showers, birthday parties and wedding receptions.
“And, of course, who could forget the carillon that played music to our ears?” Torsiello said. “Music that, if you just were having a bad day, all you had to do was go outside and walk down Main Street, and your heavy hearts were lifted.”
Torsiello was working at her insurance office down the street when she was alerted to the fire. Her first thought was to make sure Pastor Lynnette Cole and her partner had gotten out safely. Cole lived at the church and lost all her possessions in the fire.
Cole told the crowd that she learned the importance of silence over the past 18 months.
“When we are sitting next to someone in immense grief or loss, just listening does far more than words ever will. Silence is never silent,” Cole said. “To all those who sat with us as a church and watched it burn, to all those who sat with me as my house burned, who sat and listened to our pain and our grief as a church, we say ‘thank you.’”
The church board is hoping to have the church built and ready for Christmas services. That will depend on the availability of supplies during the pandemic. At the very least, they want the church rebuilt by spring.
The new church will relocate the community room to the main level, out of the basement, where it wasn’t easily accessed by all church members. The work will be done by Hilltop Construction Company.
The building will be a traditional, classic white church with a bell tower, sanctuary, kitchen, meeting room, offices and bathrooms. The pastor will be housed off-site.
“We tried to do things to respect the original church to integrate the stained glass windows that were salvaged, keep the proportions similar to what was here,” Davis said.
The church is a symbol of “love,” Torsiello said.
“If you’re distraught, no matter what you gender preference is, no matter what your race is, there’s no dogma to push down your throat,” she said. “It’s just representing love. We open our arms to all that walk through that door. I think having that kind of a presence in the middle of the community is important and vital.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
