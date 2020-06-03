Schroon Lake Community Church breaks ground

“The Schroon Lake Community Church was more than just an old church in the middle of a beautiful town, it was a place where many of town folks had been baptized, gotten married and had funerals of their loved ones,” said Donna Torsiello, church board president, who got engaged in the church.

The church community room hosted Fourth of July barbecues, election night dinners, youth dances, yoga classes, meetings, baby and wedding showers, birthday parties and wedding receptions.

“And, of course, who could forget the carillon that played music to our ears?” Torsiello said. “Music that, if you just were having a bad day, all you had to do was go outside and walk down Main Street, and your heavy hearts were lifted.”

Torsiello was working at her insurance office down the street when she was alerted to the fire. Her first thought was to make sure Pastor Lynnette Cole and her partner had gotten out safely. Cole lived at the church and lost all her possessions in the fire.

Cole told the crowd that she learned the importance of silence over the past 18 months.