Schools working on 3-foot separation plans

School administrators are getting ready to implement 3-foot distancing in classrooms, which would allow many more students into each class. But there are still preparations to make, they warned parents in messages on district websites Sunday.
Late Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that districts could move desks closer together, to be 3 feet apart, rather than 6 feet. There were many exceptions to the new rule, however, and each district must first wait for their county health department to weigh in. They must also get input from parents and school staff. While moving the desks closer together could create enough space to bring all students back to in-person school, some are concerned it could allow coronavirus to spread more easily.
The Centers for Disease Control tracked infections in several school districts where most students wore masks in class, and found that they rarely passed on the virus even when they were seated closer than 6 feet apart. The CDC recommended moving to 3 feet in areas where the virus is not spreading wildly.
Administrators have been asking Warren County Health Services about the new rule ever since. On Sunday, Health Services said officials had spent the weekend working on it after the state guidance was issued.
“Warren County Health Services is working with local school districts to review how recent changes to New York state COVID distancing guidelines in school facilities may be implemented,” Health Services said in a statement.
The state’s school “guidance” is 24 pages long and includes details about when the coronavirus positive test rate in each county is low enough to allow all students to sit 3 feet apart. In counties at the highest positivity rates, adolescents must remain 6 feet apart because they are more likely to get very sick if they catch the virus.
One of the questions Warren County must answer is whether the county’s positivity rate — which has hovered around 2% — is low enough for middle school and high school students to all return to in-person school.
Washington County is also working through the issue. There, Granville Central School District administrators are hoping everyone can come back to class soon.
In the meantime, they said Sunday, the first step will be to require everyone in any school building to wear a mask at all times except when eating.
Until now, many school districts have allowed students to take off their masks when seated at their desks, 6 feet apart.
Granville administrators said they’re looking at the new rules “to determine the best course of action and timeline for returning all students to the regular classroom setting as soon as it is safe to do so.”
They plan to start enforcing mask wearing on Monday and said they anticipate announcing more information later in the week.
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported nine new cases, for a total of 3,174 confirmed cases. The county reported 13 additional recoveries, for a total of 2,977 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 131 residents are currently sick with COVID-19, including six who are hospitalized, after one discharge. Of the hospitalized patients, one is in critical condition. The others are moderately ill.
- Washington County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 2,466 confirmed cases. The county reported 15 additional recoveries, for a total of 2,352 confirmed recoveries. There are 76 county residents currently ill, including three who are hospitalized, one fewer than Saturday.
- Saratoga County does not report on the weekend but told the state that 33 people tested positive Saturday.
- Essex County does not report publicly on the weekend but told the state that three people tested positive Saturday.
On Saturday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 204 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.1%, which kept the weekly average at 2.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.4%, which increased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.3%, which kept the weekly average at 1.3%.
- Statewide, 6,764 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, a positive test rate of 2.99%. A total of 4,083 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 53 people died.
