Schools working on 3-foot separation plans

The state’s school “guidance” is 24 pages long and includes details about when the coronavirus positive test rate in each county is low enough to allow all students to sit 3 feet apart. In counties at the highest positivity rates, adolescents must remain 6 feet apart because they are more likely to get very sick if they catch the virus.

One of the questions Warren County must answer is whether the county’s positivity rate — which has hovered around 2% — is low enough for middle school and high school students to all return to in-person school.

Washington County is also working through the issue. There, Granville Central School District administrators are hoping everyone can come back to class soon.

In the meantime, they said Sunday, the first step will be to require everyone in any school building to wear a mask at all times except when eating.

Until now, many school districts have allowed students to take off their masks when seated at their desks, 6 feet apart.

Granville administrators said they’re looking at the new rules “to determine the best course of action and timeline for returning all students to the regular classroom setting as soon as it is safe to do so.”