Schools will be closed through April 19 in effort to contain coronavirus

Local students are going to get an early and extended spring break because classes at all 31 school districts in the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES will be canceled until the end of spring break on April 19 in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
This includes all school districts in Warren, Washington and Saratoga County and southern Essex and Hamilton counties.
BOCES District Superintendent James Dexter said the decision was made after a meeting on Saturday with local school superintendents upon consultation with officials from the state Department of Health.
“They really would like students to be at home to the greatest degree possible during this period because students might not get sick themselves, but they might be carrying (the disease),” he said.
School districts are working to put together meal plans for students and will be sending out information about that, as well as how students can keep up on their schoolwork.
“Districts will be putting together plans to keep students engaged and districts will be having staff report in different districts,” he said.
“This is going to be a district-by-district plan. Districts are currently making those plans and I expect there will be more information coming out this weekend,” he added.
Dexter added that school buildings will not be closed.
“If a student needed to come pick up materials or teachers need to be in to do some work, it’s all fine,” he said.
Saturday was the first time that local superintendents had a chance to discuss the issue as a group, according to Dexter. There are still more issues to be discussed.
“We’re trying to make the overall decision about the overall public health of our community and we’re going to have to sort through a lot of questions,” he said. “We have to take it one step at a time. We’re in completely uncharted waters.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo agreed to waive the 180-day requirement for school districts. Cuomo reiterated Saturday during a conference call with reporters that it is up to the school districts to decide whether to close schools.
“Right now, it is purely a local decision unless you have a child who tests positive,” he said.
In that circumstance, school districts are required to close for at least 24 hours.
