Schools try to get back to more 'normal' graduation ceremonies

High school graduation ceremonies are looking more normal this year as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.
Some smaller school districts are returning to in-person, indoor ceremonies. Other districts are staying with outdoor ceremonies.
Corinth, for example, is holding its ceremony on June 25 at 6 p.m. on the football field.
“The ceremony will allow for the entire graduation class to be together for the first time in 15 months,” said Corinth High School Principal Eric Schenone in an email. “Each graduate will be allowed to invite a set number of guests for the live event and the ceremony will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. The ceremony will be followed by a car parade through town to allow the community to celebrate our graduates.”
This is a contrast from last year, when the district had two separate outdoor graduation ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other districts doing outdoor ceremonies include Fort Ann, Fort Edward, Glens Falls, Granville, Greenwich, Hartford, Hudson Falls, Johnsburg Lake George, Minerva, Newcomb, North Warren, Schroon Lake and Warrensburg.
COVID-19 regulations still in effect
Graduation ceremony attendees must still adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said her department has been in frequent contact with school officials on how to plan their ceremonies to keep everybody safe.
“While COVID case numbers have declined as vaccination rates have increased, Warren County Health Services urges those attending indoor ceremonies to wear masks or face coverings, as we should presume that many around us in crowds have not yet been vaccinated, unless (they) are in seating sections where proof of vaccination (such as Excelsior Pass) has been verified,” she said in an email.
Also, children under 12 have not had access to the vaccine, and children ages 12 to 17 have not been vaccinated or fully vaccinated, according to Jones.
In addition, she asked people to be cautious when planning or attending graduation parties. She said they should choose safer outdoor gatherings so the county can continue the progress that has been made.
The state still recommends masks in indoor settings when vaccination status is unknown. Six-foot social distancing will be required unless all attendees present proof of full vaccination status. People who are not vaccinated should still wear masks, according to the state guidance.
The cap on attendance is 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.
Glens Falls High School is holding its graduation on June 25 at 7 p.m. on the football field. District spokeswoman Skye Heritage said based upon current Department of Health rules, each graduate is allowed two guests and must register in advance.
“We need to collect contact tracing information, proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative test, etc. from every person at the ceremony,” she said in an email.
Hudson Falls is doing its graduation ceremony on June 25 at 6 p.m. on the football field. District spokesman Brandon Adamczyk said each student will get three tickets in the mail for their family.
“Everyone will be screened as they enter the stadium, will need to wear a mask while they are moving around, and will be socially distanced for the duration of the event,” he said in an email.
School districts are building rain dates into the schedule in case the weather is bad. However, some schools will be under a tent or pavilion to keep everyone dry and cool. Johnsburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Markwica said the graduates will be seated under a covered stage rented from High Peaks Entertainment. Parents and families will sit in pods.
Newcomb’s 16 graduates also will be under a tent. Minerva’s nine graduates, their guests and school officials will be under a new pavilion created by the town at the beach.
“It can hold easily 200 individuals — all 6-feet apart of distancing,” said Superintendent Kyle McFarland in an email.
Some districts are returning to indoor ceremonies. Queensbury, which had eight separate ceremonies on the football field, will return to its traditional home at Cool Insuring Arena on June 25. South Glens Falls also will be back at the arena the day before.
Smaller districts are able to hold their ceremonies inside. Bolton, which has 10 students in its graduating class, will hold its ceremony in the gymnasium. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend, according to Superintendent of Schools Michael Graney.
Alternative venues
Other districts are holding ceremonies off site. Hadley-Luzerne is holding its graduation ceremony at the Painted Pony Ranch in Lake Luzerne. Superintendent of Schools Beecher Baker said the district wanted more space to be able to accommodate more guests of the 49 graduates.
Cambridge will be showing its graduation ceremony at Hathaway’s Twin Drive-In Theatre for the second year in a row. Principal Caroline Goss said the event worked very well last year and the district wanted to do it again, especially not knowing what the COVID-19 restrictions were going to be.
The school filmed the 68 graduates on Wednesday in small groups in their caps and gowns. Students could bring up to 5 family members with them. The gymnasium was set up chairs spaced 6 feet apart.
About six groups of students were filmed receiving a diploma cover, in which a diploma will be included later. Then, they got pictures taken with their families. This footage will be included in the film shown at the drive-in.
“We recorded speeches for the valedictorian and salutatorian and my speech,” she said. “Our videographer will cut it together.”
The ceremony will be shown at the drive-in on June 25. The gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the film will be shown when it gets dark, which is about 8:30 a.m.
“They can have the feel of like a mini-ceremony and at the drive-in, they see a full feature,” Goss said.
The movie will about an hour long, which is about what the length of a traditional ceremony would be.
“It’s really relaxed and they get to kind of hang out with their families and friends, rather than everything being so formal and them being nervous,” she said. “We said let’s just do it again so we don’t have to worry about getting kids tested, and without restrictions on family members.”
“I didn’t want to be the one that had to tell grandma and grandpa they can’t come because they couldn’t prove they were vaccinated, or had a PCR, or rapid test,” she added.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.