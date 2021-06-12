Schools try to get back to more 'normal' graduation ceremonies

“We need to collect contact tracing information, proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative test, etc. from every person at the ceremony,” she said in an email.

Hudson Falls is doing its graduation ceremony on June 25 at 6 p.m. on the football field. District spokesman Brandon Adamczyk said each student will get three tickets in the mail for their family.

“Everyone will be screened as they enter the stadium, will need to wear a mask while they are moving around, and will be socially distanced for the duration of the event,” he said in an email.

School districts are building rain dates into the schedule in case the weather is bad. However, some schools will be under a tent or pavilion to keep everyone dry and cool. Johnsburg Superintendent of Schools Michael Markwica said the graduates will be seated under a covered stage rented from High Peaks Entertainment. Parents and families will sit in pods.

Newcomb’s 16 graduates also will be under a tent. Minerva’s nine graduates, their guests and school officials will be under a new pavilion created by the town at the beach.

“It can hold easily 200 individuals — all 6-feet apart of distancing,” said Superintendent Kyle McFarland in an email.