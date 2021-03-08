Schools tracking possible COVID spread

Three school districts on Monday reported a series of coronavirus cases, indicating that the virus could have spread in school buildings. But districts can’t give out details about cases, so they cannot say whether people who test positive live in the same household.
South Glens Falls school district reported a fourth district-wide staff member tested positive. Three other district-wide staff members tested positive last week.
Whitehall school district reported a third case in Whitehall Elementary School. Last Thursday, a student at the elementary school and a teacher or staff member at the the junior/senior high school tested positive. The previous week, another elementary school student tested positive.
Whitehall officials noted that the two most recent elementary school students were both “presumed positive,” which means the person had COVID-like symptoms but had not been tested or seen a medical provider for an alternate diagnosis. After 48 hours, the state considers all untested symptomatic people to be presumed-positives and their contacts must quarantine.
Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls reported one case, a person who was last in the building on March 2. In the last two weeks, one student and two teachers or staffers have tested positive, not counting the latest case.
Monday’s statistics
- Warren County reported three new cases, for a total of 2,760 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 14 recoveries, for a total of 2,601 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 93 people currently ill, and two are hospitalized, which is the same as Sunday. They are both moderately ill. All of Monday’s new cases caught the virus from community exposures.
- Washington County reported Sunday’s statistics: five new cases, for a total of 2,129 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and seven recoveries, for a total of 2,035 recoveries. There were 57 people ill and one is hospitalized, which was the same as on Saturday.
- Saratoga County reported statistics from the weekend through Monday: Three deaths, including one in Moreau, for 149 deaths in total, 128 new cases, for a total of 12,274 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 121 recoveries, for a total of 11,885 recoveries. There were 240 people ill, eight of whom were hospitalized, the same as on Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two town of Saratoga residents (for a total of four) and six Wilton residents (for a total of 33).
- Still ill: six town of Corinth residents, five village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 20 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, two town of Saratoga resident, three Schuylerville residents, five South Glens Falls residents and 27 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: 12 Moreau residents, one Northumberland resident, two Schuylerville residents and one South Glens Falls resident.
- New deaths: One Moreau resident, for a total of 12.
- Essex County reported four cases since Friday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported two coronavirus patients, the same as Friday. No one is in intensive care.
- Saratoga Hospital reported eight coronavirus patients, up from five Friday.
On Sunday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 166 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.3%, which increased the weekly average to 2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.3%, which kept the weekly average at 2.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.7%, which kept the weekly average at 2.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.9%, which increased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Statewide, 5,309 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 3.62%. A total of 4,830 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Sunday and 64 people died.
