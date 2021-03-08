Schools tracking possible COVID spread

Three school districts on Monday reported a series of coronavirus cases, indicating that the virus could have spread in school buildings. But districts can’t give out details about cases, so they cannot say whether people who test positive live in the same household.

South Glens Falls school district reported a fourth district-wide staff member tested positive. Three other district-wide staff members tested positive last week.

Whitehall school district reported a third case in Whitehall Elementary School. Last Thursday, a student at the elementary school and a teacher or staff member at the the junior/senior high school tested positive. The previous week, another elementary school student tested positive.

Whitehall officials noted that the two most recent elementary school students were both “presumed positive,” which means the person had COVID-like symptoms but had not been tested or seen a medical provider for an alternate diagnosis. After 48 hours, the state considers all untested symptomatic people to be presumed-positives and their contacts must quarantine.

Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls reported one case, a person who was last in the building on March 2. In the last two weeks, one student and two teachers or staffers have tested positive, not counting the latest case.