Schools told to enforce attendance whether school is in person or not

Whether schools are open or online, attendance is going to matter again — every day, the state Department of Education said when it released its full guidance Thursday.
“Schools must develop a mechanism to collect and report daily teacher student engagement or attendance,” the guidance said. “Schools may consider, for instance, assigning the homeroom teacher or advisory teacher to be the point of contact to touch base with a specific group of students daily.”
School officials must insist on attendance, citing the academic consequences of missing instruction time, and must address absences before the child falls behind in school.
“It is critical for schools to use a variety of creative methods to reach out to students and their families who have not engaged in distance learning,” the guidance said.
They must also ensure that there is “substantive daily interaction between teachers and students” and that teachers are “clearly communicating information about instructional plans with parents and guardians.”
Schools must also teach parents how to use the technology that will be used in any distance learning.
Those guidelines all respond to the biggest complaints about online school this spring. Parents said they could not get some children to focus on school, that they could not find out exactly what their children were assigned to do, and that the myriad of apps used, each with their own passwords and usernames, were confusing.
The Department of Education also gave school districts some leniency: an extension on when pre-kindergarten and kindergarten screenings must be completed, permission to convert universal pre-kindergarten classes to half-day, and flexibility on the 180 minutes per week on a “unit of study” requirement and on how physical education and labs are delivered.
But some things must happen no matter what, including fire drills and lockdown drills.
The state also recommended that districts prioritize in-person education for special education students and preschool students with disabilities, and develop contingency plans to teach them remotely if schools have to close.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also banned the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants without food purchases Thursday. People who are served at the bar must be separated by 6 feet or by barriers to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
He also urged people to follow the rules, and urged local governments to enforce them.
“Mask wearing, social distancing and hand-washing, basic as they may seem, are critical to controlling the spread of this virus,” he said in a news release. “Especially now that we are seeing spikes in cases throughout the country, this is not the time to let up, especially on compliance enforcement. We know the prescription and we know it works. We just need to be smart and do it.”
Also on Thursday:
- Warren County reported one person tested positive for coronavirus, the sixth person to get sick from a Fourth of July party. This person did not attend the party, but works with someone who did. There have now been a total of 265 confirmed cases since March. Two more people recovered, leaving 11 people currently sick. All of them are described as mildly ill.
- Washington County reported no new cases and one recovery, for a total of 211 recoveries. Three people are still sick, and none of them are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported three people tested positive, for a total of 633 confirmed cases. Two people recovered, for a total of 563 recoveries. There are 53 people still sick, and three of them are hospitalized.
- Of the northern Saratoga County towns, one person is sick in Corinth, one in Hadley, two in Moreau and four in Wilton.
- Essex County reported no new cases. One person is still ill, and no one is hospitalized.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 24 new cases, a positive rate of 0.8% of those tested. That is a significant improvement over recent days.
- Statewide, 769 people tested positive Wednesday, a positive rate of 1.06%.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients Thursday, and Glens Falls Hospital reported zero. Statewide, 813 people were hospitalized with coronavirus Wednesday and 14 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
