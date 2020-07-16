Schools told to enforce attendance whether school is in person or not

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether schools are open or online, attendance is going to matter again — every day, the state Department of Education said when it released its full guidance Thursday.

“Schools must develop a mechanism to collect and report daily teacher student engagement or attendance,” the guidance said. “Schools may consider, for instance, assigning the homeroom teacher or advisory teacher to be the point of contact to touch base with a specific group of students daily.”

School officials must insist on attendance, citing the academic consequences of missing instruction time, and must address absences before the child falls behind in school.

“It is critical for schools to use a variety of creative methods to reach out to students and their families who have not engaged in distance learning,” the guidance said.

They must also ensure that there is “substantive daily interaction between teachers and students” and that teachers are “clearly communicating information about instructional plans with parents and guardians.”

Schools must also teach parents how to use the technology that will be used in any distance learning.