Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Tuesday allowing New York school districts to use stop-arm cameras to crack down on drivers illegally passing.
Previously, a police officer would have to witness the car passing in order to issue a ticket. The new law allows school districts to pass vehicle information to authorities if bus drivers witness an incident, and the driver of the passing vehicle will be fined $250, according to the law.
Cheri Martindale, director of transportation for the Queensbury Union Free School District, said the law was positive and should be effective in deterring a behavior that happens fairly frequently.
“On any given day during the school year, you could expect three to five (to pass illegally) minimum,” Martindale said.
Scott Whittemore, Queensbury’s assistant superintendent of business, said he was encouraged by the law and it will improve the safety of students, which is always a good thing for districts.
Hudson Falls Superintendent Linda Goewey said illegal passing of school buses was also a frequent problem in her district and she was glad there was a new measure to increase student safety.
“We definitely have people on a weekly basis who pass our buses, and it’s very unsafe for our kids,” Goewey said. “Anything that will help, I’m all for.”
The state Department of Motor Vehicles website says cars in both lanes of the road must begin slowing down and be prepared to stop when the bus driver flashes yellow lights. A driver may not begin driving again until the red lights stop flashing or when the driver or traffic officer signals them to proceed, according to the website.
Goewey said the buses that were purchased in this school year’s budget will already come equipped with the stop-arm cameras and so will all future bus purchases. She said the rest of the fleet will be updated over the course of the school year, with all buses being equipped within the next year.
Whittemore said Queensbury will look to implement the cameras quickly, with the goal of full fleet coverage in the next year as well, depending on details in the legislation.
