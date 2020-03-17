Schools scramble to shift to online learning, deliver meals

As schools across the area shift to online learning because of the coronavirus pandemic, some districts are scrambling to expand the limited internet access in their communities and find ways to get meals to students.

The technological hurdle is one issue facing districts such as Granville.

“We are working on hot spots throughout the district to provide increased access. It will take a few days to get those online. For now, all three buildings serve as access points as well as several locations in the community,” said Granville Superintendent of Schools Thomas McGurl.

Districts such as Fort Edward, Whitehall and North Warren are conducting surveys to determine what students need.

“North Warren is in the process of assessing families and their internet/Wi-Fi capabilities for online instruction,” said North Warren Superintendent of Schools Michele French in an email. “Our goal is to provide online and/or paper-based materials to all students, PK-12 within the next few days.”

Fort Edward school officials are asking people to come to the office to fill out the survey if they are not able to do it online.