Schools scramble to shift to online learning, deliver meals

As schools across the area shift to online learning because of the coronavirus pandemic, some districts are scrambling to expand the limited internet access in their communities and find ways to get meals to students.
The technological hurdle is one issue facing districts such as Granville.
“We are working on hot spots throughout the district to provide increased access. It will take a few days to get those online. For now, all three buildings serve as access points as well as several locations in the community,” said Granville Superintendent of Schools Thomas McGurl.
Districts such as Fort Edward, Whitehall and North Warren are conducting surveys to determine what students need.
“North Warren is in the process of assessing families and their internet/Wi-Fi capabilities for online instruction,” said North Warren Superintendent of Schools Michele French in an email. “Our goal is to provide online and/or paper-based materials to all students, PK-12 within the next few days.”
Fort Edward school officials are asking people to come to the office to fill out the survey if they are not able to do it online.
Bolton Superintendent Michael Graney said most students have internet access but he estimated that it is limited or unavailable for about 5% to 8% of the student population.
Statewide, 98% of people have access to broadband internet of more than 25 megabits per second, according to broadbandnow.com. In Saratoga County, it is 99.7%. It is 93% for Warren County; 87.6% for Washington County; and 88.8% for Essex County. It is only 22% for Hamilton County.
Getting students fed
Another issue is making sure students have healthy meals. Many students rely on free- or reduced-price school lunches. Districts are either doing grab-and-go meals, providing delivery, or both, at designated times.
In Whitehall, meals will be delivered to children’s bus stop locations at the time of elementary pickup beginning on Wednesday morning. If they do not know the pickup location, they are asked to call the bus garage at 518-499-0808. Parents should call the school of their oldest child to opt in to the program.
Corinth began handing out bagged meals to families on Monday.
"We are a close-knit community that has always supported each other in many different ways," says Corinth Superintendent Mark Stratton on the district’s website. "And in the middle of a national crisis, it doesn't surprise me that we've become an even stronger community.”
Staying connected
South Glens Falls Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr said it is important for school officials to stay in contact with students and parents.
“They need to know that the teachers are concerned about them. They’re worried about them and they want to make sure they’re OK during these difficult times,” she said.
The district is making the most of this situation.
“This is a different way to learn and educate our students and that is really a priority for us and as much as we possibly can, we want to be there for them,” she said.
