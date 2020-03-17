You are the owner of this article.
Schools scramble to shift to online learning, deliver meals
As schools across the area shift to online learning because of the coronavirus pandemic, some districts are scrambling to expand the limited internet access in their communities and find ways to get meals to students.

The technological hurdle is one issue facing districts such as Granville.

“We are working on hot spots throughout the district to provide increased access. It will take a few days to get those online. For now, all three buildings serve as access points as well as several locations in the community,” said Granville Superintendent of Schools Thomas McGurl.

Districts such as Fort Edward, Whitehall and North Warren are conducting surveys to determine what students need.

“North Warren is in the process of assessing families and their internet/Wi-Fi capabilities for online instruction,” said North Warren Superintendent of Schools Michele French in an email. “Our goal is to provide online and/or paper-based materials to all students, PK-12 within the next few days.”

Fort Edward school officials are asking people to come to the office to fill out the survey if they are not able to do it online.

Bolton Superintendent Michael Graney said most students have internet access but he estimated that it is limited or unavailable for about 5% to 8% of the student population.

Statewide, 98% of people have access to broadband internet of more than 25 megabits per second, according to broadbandnow.com. In Saratoga County, it is 99.7%. It is 93% for Warren County; 87.6% for Washington County; and 88.8% for Essex County. It is only 22% for Hamilton County.

Getting students fed

Another issue is making sure students have healthy meals. Many students rely on free- or reduced-price school lunches. Districts are either doing grab-and-go meals, providing delivery, or both, at designated times.

In Whitehall, meals will be delivered to children’s bus stop locations at the time of elementary pickup beginning on Wednesday morning. If they do not know the pickup location, they are asked to call the bus garage at 518-499-0808. Parents should call the school of their oldest child to opt in to the program.

Corinth began handing out bagged meals to families on Monday.

"We are a close-knit community that has always supported each other in many different ways," says Corinth Superintendent Mark Stratton on the district’s website. "And in the middle of a national crisis, it doesn't surprise me that we've become an even stronger community.”

Staying connected

South Glens Falls Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr said it is important for school officials to stay in contact with students and parents.

“They need to know that the teachers are concerned about them. They’re worried about them and they want to make sure they’re OK during these difficult times,” she said.

The district is making the most of this situation.

“This is a different way to learn and educate our students and that is really a priority for us and as much as we possibly can, we want to be there for them,” she said.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

School plans, at a glance

The following is a snapshot of what school districts are doing regarding meals and academic programming. 

  • Abraham Wing: Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will provided at no cost to students. The pickup times are between 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Argyle: Teachers are putting together academic plans and making plans for distributing breakfast and lunch throughout the closure.
  • Bolton: Students in grade sixth through 12 will be using Google Classroom, students in prekindergarten through fifth grade will have packets of materials dropped off on Wednesday during the morning bus run. Meals will be dropped off at this time as well.
  • Cambridge: Students will be allowed to the building between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday to pick up belongings. The district is offering free breakfast and lunch on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for anyone in the district under the age of 18. Pickup is at 9 a.m. at the auditorium door. People are asked to stay in their car. Contact the school at 518-677-8527, ext. 1413 or 1416, for more information. More details about academic programs to be announced.
  • Corinth: Bagged breakfasts and lunches will be available from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the loading dock in front of the middle school. If people do not have transportation, the district will deliver, call 518-654-9005, ext. 3114 and leave a message about the age of the children, best time to drop off meals, home address, contact information and any known allergies. More details are to come on academic plans.
  • Fort Ann: School officials will contact all families that receive free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch and will be distributing food throughout the closure. School officials are planning academic programs.
  • Fort Edward: The district has posted surveys online about people’s access to technology and parents’ meal needs. If they are not able to complete them online, they can go to the district office. Elementary academic materials were distributed on Tuesday. Students should check in with their Google Reminder and Class Dojo platforms to check in. Academic materials for grades six through 12 will be distributed on Wednesday afternoon. The backpack program will continue but people are asked to return the backpacks each week for cleaning.
  • Glens Falls: Parents are directed to the district’s website for self-guided learning resources at home. Students will receive grab-and-go breakfasts, and lunches can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays.
  • Granville: The school district will be delivering a combination bag lunch and breakfast that will be delivered to the home. People will need to contact the transportation department at 518-642-0660 or fill out a form on the website.
  • Greenwich: Online resources are available on the district’s website. Meals pickup is between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. daily. Contact the district at 518-692-9542 , ext. 6900 or esloan@greenwichcsd.org if delivery is needed
  • Hadley-Luzerne: The district is still deciding on how to provide academic resources and meals.
  • Hartford: Information on academic programming is being decided. Contact 518-632-5222, ext. 273 if students want to confirm receiving lunch.
  • Hudson Falls: Students picked up academic materials including Chromebooks on Tuesday. Free take-and-go meals being provided at the Primary School building. Breakfast pickup is from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Indian Lake: Academic materials are being distributed to students. Lunch can be picked up between 8 and 9 a.m. and deliveries will happen between 7:30 a.m. 8:30 a.m.
  • Johnsburg: Academic resources are being made available. Breakfast and lunch pickup will be in the south parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon each day. To be added to the list, call 518-251-2921.
  • Lake George: Teachers have created instructional resources for students. Students and one adult are permitted to enter the building to pick up belongings and materials from 7 a.m. to noon on Wednesday. In addition, the district will be offering free breakfast and lunch on weekdays to families who request it. Email Kemm Wilson, director of student support services, at wilsonk@lkgeorge.org. Please provide the child’s name, grade and any food allergies and whether food will be picked up or delivery is required. Drive-through service will take place between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. at the auditorium doors of the high school.
  • Long Lake: Bus drivers dropped off deliveries of school instructional materials and electronic devices needed for remote and online learning.
  • Minerva: Parents can pick up educational materials beginning on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meals can be picked up from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
  • Newcomb: Teachers are working to provide educational materials. Breakfast and lunch will be delivered to all children effective on Wednesday between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Meals will not be distributed during what was the scheduled April break.
  • North Warren: Students collected materials and Chromebooks on Tuesday. Meals will be delivered door to door beginning at 10 a.m. to families who indicated they wanted the food service.
  • Queensbury: Students are encouraged to check their Google Classrooms daily. Breakfast will be available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. lunch from noon to 1 p.m. either at Queensbury Middle School, United Methodist Church of Queensbury, West Glens Falls Fire Department, West End Park South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Department and Needle Park Circle.
  • Salem: Meals will be delivered at the bus stops. People are asked to be at the bus stop two hours from when it would normally come in the morning.
  • Saratoga Springs: Breakfast and lunch will be available, free of charge, for any student under the age of 18 each day while schools are closed starting on Wednesday. Meals may be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Saratoga Springs High School for the Caroline Street, Division Street, Geyser Road, and Lake Avenue zones; and at Greenfield Elementary School and Dorothy Nolan Elementary School.
  • Schuylerville: Educational materials are being provided to students. Online teaching and resources are available through a link on the district’s website. The password is horses. The district will switch to delivery only for meals to minimize person-to-person contact. They will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 10 a.m. and noon and include two days of breakfast and lunch. Meals are free for all students under the age of 18, regardless of their free or reduced lunch eligibility during the regular school year. Contact Food Services Manager Sarah Keen by email at keens@schuylerville.org or by calling 860-309-7490 to arrange a delivery.
  • South Glens Falls: Teachers are working on academic plans and families will receive a link to its home learning Support for Families website. Grab-and-go meals will be available for families who qualify on Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. at the South Glens Falls High School cafeteria. People are not to enter the building.
  • Ticonderoga: The district is working on academic plans. More details to come.
  • Warrensburg: Students who have not already done so will be able to pick up academic resources from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at either the elementary or high school gymnasium. Bagged meal pickup will begin Wednesday at Warrensburg Elementary School and Thurman Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To receive one, call 518-623-2861.
  • Whitehall: Breakfast and lunch meals will be delivered to students whose families opt in. People should call either the high school or elementary building to provide the information. The delivery will take place at the morning bus stop locations. Academic plans are being formulated.
