When students come back to Glens Falls High School this fall, they will be giving out fist bumps.

Not to other students or staff, but to a machine that will take their temperature.

“Any student or staff that is entering the building will simply make a fist and hold it up to that scanner and the little light goes green that they have a temperature less than 100 degrees and they are cleared to enter the building,” said district spokeswoman Skye Heritage.

The process only takes a second or two for each person, according to Heritage.

Health screening forms, a blend of in-person and online learning, desks spaced further apart and outdoor classes are just some of the change that local districts are implementing as students go back to school this fall in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some districts are not opening until Sept. 14, so there can be additional training days. Others are phasing in groups of students.

Even before students enter the building at Glens Falls High School, there are reminded to keep their distance. In front of the building, the Class of 2020 has been honored with markings on the sidewalk listing the name of a graduate inside a box. Students will stand inside the box to ensure there is proper social distancing as students are waiting to start school.

Heritage showed off a classroom at the high school where the districts are arranged in pods of two. There is a black piece of tape on one and a red piece of tape on the other one.

In one particular academic block of classes, the student will sit in the black-taped desk, which is 6 feet away from another desk with black tape on it. In the next block of classes, the next student will sit in the red-taped desks.

“This allows for students to maintain the appropriate 6 feet of social distance and it also provides a good way to keep track of sanitation of the desks in between blocks when students have those transitions,” she said.

Teachers will be interacting with students in the classroom and the students at home. A camera will be placed on the teacher and she will see her students on her Chromebook and will be able to answer their questions, according to Heritage.

“We’re looking for as much interaction as possible,” she said.

Heritage said the passing time between classes has been increased from 3 minutes to 5 minutes to and student dismissal will be staggered, so they are all not flooding in the hallways at the same time.

Students will still be having instrumental music ensembles such as band, orchestra and chorus, according to Heritage. They will be having practices in the auditorium. The students will be sitting in the audience seats spaced 12 feet apart. The district will not be able to offer band, chorus and orchestra at the elementary level.

Students in kindergarten through fourth grade will receive in-person instruction every day.

“We have enough square footage in our buildings to make it so we could accommodate every in-person kid every day,” she said.

Glens Falls is also providing all school supplies to each students such as pencils, notebooks, drawing supplies to prevent the spread of the virus.

Lunch will be pre-packaged, according to Heritage.

The district has purchased fogging machines that will spray down classes at night with a disinfectant, according to Heritage. Schools are also in the process of upgrading their air filtration systems.

Queensbury gets ready

At Queensbury, there is signage all over the buildings reminding students to stay 6 feet apart and wear masks.

High School Principal Damian Switzer said on any given day, the school is at half capacity with some students learning in person and others virtually. The teachers can be flexible with both groups of students.

“You can have one lesson with the group in front of you. You could have the other students doing a different activity and then you switch it. The kids you have with you virtually, you’ll have in person the next day,” she said.

The buses can accommodate 72 passengers, but they will be running with about 22 to ensure social distancing. School officials said that they did not have to add runs because with the hybrid model, only half of the students will be there on a given day.

The buses will be cleaned in between each run.

Normally the high school has a maximum occupancy of 280 students in the cafeteria. That has been reduced. Now it is about 90 students.

Queensbury Elementary Principal Jessica Rossetti said a lot of the other furniture has been removed from classrooms. They have kept some essential classroom materials and books.

She said school officials are working to build in mask breaks where maybe half of the class would be able to remove them for a short time.

Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said the district is fortunate that they have a 200-acre campus, which will allow for opportunities for outdoor teaching.

“We’ve been working very hard getting for the school year. We’re going to do our best to be able to provide the best education we can,” he said.

Positive cases

Warren County Public Health Director Ginelle Jones said that if there is a positive test, that does not mean all the students in the classroom would get quarantined. County health officials would work to investigate what contacts the infected student had with another students and whether people were wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Jones said it is up to the school district to determine how to notify parents about a positive COVID-19 case.

“From a public health perspective, we’re notifying those that are exposed and the contacts that need to be quarantined. It’s the school’s role for the notifications — whether it’s just the people that were exposed or the classroom or the whole student body,” she said.

Granville alternating groups

Granville is using a somewhat unique model among local school districts. Instead of having different groups of students alternate between in-person and remote learning on different days, Granville is going to have one group of juniors and seniors attend school in person while the other students learn online. Then, after five weeks, the two groups switch.

Students in kindergarten through seventh grade will be attending school five days a week in person. However, the students will not all be in the same room at the same time. There will be no more than nine students in the classroom at any one time, according to Lisa Davidson, president of the Granville Teachers Association.

“The remainder of the class will be somewhere else in the school in a different room with a teacher’s aide and they will be receiving a live stream,” she said.

Davidson said she school officials have been working hard.

“I have watched my administrators work tirelessly all summer long just trying to meet the ever-changing requirements by the state and federal government, CDC guidelines,” she said.

Heritage, of Glens Falls, said parents are anxious to see all these plans in action.

“I know the staff, administration and faculty have been working very hard to get to this point to be able to reopen,” Heritage said. “And I think that once we get in there next week and follow the rules that we’ve set up and help keep each other safe, we’re really going to have a positive experience and really help kids get back to learning.”

Who's starting when? Here is when the first days of school are for area districts: Tuesday Abraham Wing

Glens Falls

Hartford

Putnam

Queensbury

South Glens Falls

Ticonderoga

Warrensburg

Whitehall* Wednesday Fort Ann (kindergarten and sixth grade only)

Granville

Indian Lake

Johnsburg

North Warren

Schroon Lake Thursday Bolton

Cambridge

Fort Ann (all other grades)

Greenwich

Long Lake

Minerva

Saratoga Springs (starting with two days of online training)

Schuylerville Friday Argyle (kindergarten through second grade, grades seven and eight) Sept. 14 Argyle (all other grades)

Fort Edward

Hadley-Luzerne

Hudson Falls

Salem (Newcomb Central School started on Sept. 1. Whitehall Elementary School students will be attending in person. Junior-Senior High School students will be starting the school year online because of the flooding at the school.)

(Newcomb Central School started on Sept. 1. Whitehall Elementary School students will be attending in person. Junior-Senior High School students will be starting the school year online because of the flooding at the school.) Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

