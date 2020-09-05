Related to this story

0:36
Fist bump scanner

Fist bump scanner

Glens Falls City School District spokeswoman Skye Heritage explains how the fist bump temperature scanner works. 

1:07
Alternating desks
Local

Alternating desks

Glens Falls City School District spokeswoman Skye Heritage talks about how students will sit in either red or black desks to help with sanitiz…

0:57
Traffic patterns
Local

Traffic patterns

Queensbury High School Assistant Principal Andrew Snide talks about how arrival and dismissal will work at Queensbury High School. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Queensbury Elementary School revamps classrooms