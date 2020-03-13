Schools preparing for worst case scenario: closure

Schools in the region are not closing down for weeks to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, but many are turning Monday into a superintendent’s conference day to plan for worst case scenarios.
If schools must close because of a student who tests positive, an order from Public Health or other concerns, they will have to do so immediately. That means there won’t be time to prepare students or materials before closing.
It would be somewhat like a snow day, except for much longer. In other areas, schools are closing for weeks. Shenendehowa school district is closing for at least a week, it announced Friday afternoon, and its superintendent asked the state to close all schools for two weeks.
"We are leaning on our legislators and the governor to act immediately, today, to allow school districts to shut down for two weeks without loss of millions of dollars and sanctions, so that the global health experts can get a handle on this matter," Superintendent Oliver Robinson said.
In Queensbury, if schools close, school officials are relying on the Chromebooks — laptops given to every student — and the widely available broadband internet in town.
In other areas, particularly in rural parts of Washington County, broadband internet doesn’t exist and many students don’t have laptops. That makes it far more difficult to plan for education outside the school walls.
Argyle staff are spending all of Monday making those plans, which they hope they’ll never have to use.
Students will not come to school, but staff will attend for a superintendent’s conference day.
“It’s for the purpose of preparing learning materials in the case of closing school for an extended time,” said Argyle Superintendent Mike Healey. “We are not closing. It’s if, if, if we have to close.”
Many other school districts are also giving students Monday off while staffers plan. Those districts include Lake George, Whitehall and Warrensburg.
Queensbury has gone so far as to plan out how it would deliver lunches to hungry students.
The state sent out an application to all school districts to allow them to cook lunches, package them and have bus drivers deliver them to families at their bus stops. Queensbury submitted the application immediately.
“Bus drivers have volunteered to deliver food,” said Queensbury Superintendent Kyle Gannon.
He feels confident the district could carry on virtually.
“We’re lucky. We’ve got great kids and great families. We are a 1-to-1 Chromebook school district. We do believe we’re in a very strong position,” he said.
Still, it wouldn’t be easy.
Science labs are among the educational activities that would have to be skipped.
“The labs obviously couldn’t be performed, but the rest of the work could be,” he said.
The state currently requires a certain number of hours of lab work to get a Regents diploma. But it also requires 180 school days a year, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday a waiver of that rule. Districts must apply for the waiver and details are sparse at the moment.
You have free articles remaining.
Still, it suggests a level of flexibility will be offered for districts that must close.
Queensbury has held trainings with special education teachers to make sure they, too, could educate through Chromebooks.
Using the Chromebooks, they could modify an individual student’s assignments to meet their abilities, for example.
Students getting occupational, speech or physical therapy could watch videos posted by their therapists.
“They would post videos, ‘Do this three times,’” Gannon said. “There’s all sorts of ways to help them.”
Counselors have also set up accounts so they can set online appointments for video-conferencing through the Chromebooks with students. Other therapists and teachers can also video-conference to help students individually.
“They can see face-to-face. It’s pretty cool,” he said.
But what about parents? If the students aren’t at school, many parents will have to stay home to supervise them. While there’s the possibility of working from home, that could be problematic if parents must also serve as co-teachers.
Gannon said the Chromebooks should eliminate that for parents of all but the youngest students.
Students will get assignments posted to their Chromebooks. They should be able to do the assignments without supervision.
“They’ll wake up and maybe they feel like doing it right away, so they’ll get to work,” he said. “Then they’ll turn it in (through the Chromebook) and the teacher will grade it.”
Older students already use Chromebooks to access a Google classroom for assignments.
“The majority of our students are used to going into Google classroom to find an assignment,” he said. “Younger kids will need their parents’ support.”
For now, all that students have to do to prepare is bring home, every day, whatever is given to them at school. That might be a packet of assignments or a Chromebook. Then, if school is suddenly closed, they will have what they need.
“We have planned, to make sure this goes off to the best of our ability,” Gannon said. “We are prepared to teach our students virtually.”
But, he added, he’s hoping that never has to happen.
Some parents are also preparing for how to work while also supervising children too young to be left home alone.
At Countryside Veterinary Medical Group in Queensbury, veterinarian Andrea Keller set up a conference room for her children and her staff’s children. If school closes, they can work on their Chromebooks while their parents continue to offer essential treatment for local pets.
Others are arranging to work from home.
Health officials do not want children to be sent to elderly grandparents’ houses for child care during a school closure, because the elderly are the most at risk of death from the virus. Generally, children recover without needing to be hospitalized.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.