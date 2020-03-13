Schools preparing for worst case scenario: closure

“They can see face-to-face. It’s pretty cool,” he said.

But what about parents? If the students aren’t at school, many parents will have to stay home to supervise them. While there’s the possibility of working from home, that could be problematic if parents must also serve as co-teachers.

Gannon said the Chromebooks should eliminate that for parents of all but the youngest students.

Students will get assignments posted to their Chromebooks. They should be able to do the assignments without supervision.

“They’ll wake up and maybe they feel like doing it right away, so they’ll get to work,” he said. “Then they’ll turn it in (through the Chromebook) and the teacher will grade it.”

Older students already use Chromebooks to access a Google classroom for assignments.

“The majority of our students are used to going into Google classroom to find an assignment,” he said. “Younger kids will need their parents’ support.”

For now, all that students have to do to prepare is bring home, every day, whatever is given to them at school. That might be a packet of assignments or a Chromebook. Then, if school is suddenly closed, they will have what they need.