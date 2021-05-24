Schools on track to open for all in-person learning this fall

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that he believes all schools will be set to open for in-person learning in September.
“We have to get back to school and on the current trajectory, there is no reason why we can’t open schools statewide in September,” he said in a briefing.
“Our children lost so much as COVID struck our state. A year of socialization, a year of memories, and even more,” Cuomo said in a follow-up news release. “While teachers and school administrators did an incredible job pivoting to remote learning with virtually zero notice, there's no denying the discrimination students who did not have the right equipment faced.”
Cuomo added that if COVID-19 numbers change, the state would revisit the decision.
Earlier in the day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the roughly 1 million students in the district would return to in-person instruction with no remote option, the Associated Press reported.
Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, said his members still had some safety concerns and said a remote option may be necessary for a small group of students.
Free state park passes
Anyone who gets vaccinated with either a first dose or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot anywhere in New York between Monday and May 31 is eligible to receive a free two-day pass to any state park. The promotion is valid through Sept. 30.
Cuomo made the announcement at Jones Beach State Park.
“Every state park across New York is as unique and beautiful as the region it serves, and bringing the COVID vaccine to our parks will further expand access and make it even easier for New Yorkers to get vaccinated,” he said in a news release.
Vaccination clinics
Warren County held vaccination clinics in the Glens Falls, North Warren, Bolton and Hadley-Luzerne school districts, with 141 shots scheduled for 12- to 17-year-olds. The state is still running the mass vaccination clinic at Aviation Mall. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shot is available. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
Washington County has two vaccination clinics scheduled for Tuesday. One will be held at the Hartford Volunteer Fire Co. at 8118 State Route 40 from noon to 2 p.m. and the other from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Argyle Fire Department at 5072 State Route 40. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be offered.
For appointments and information, call Washington County Public Health at 518-746-2400. Walk-ins will be taken depending on the availability of vaccine.
Two more clinics will be scheduled on Thursday — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Putnam Fire Department and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fort Ann Fire Department.
Monday’s cases
- Warren County reported three cases on Monday, along with 10 from over the weekend for a total of 3,472 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. A total of 3,386 have recovered. There are four people hospitalized. All four are moderately ill, including one person who had been in critical condition. The county is monitoring 44 active cases. Warren County on Monday reported that during the last three days, it had the fewest number of residents either quarantined or isolated. On Monday, it was 81 compared with 1,019 on Jan. 4.
- Washington County reported two new cases on Sunday, for a total of 2,765 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and two new recoveries, for a total of 2,709 recoveries. There were 15 people ill. No one was hospitalized — one fewer than the previous day.
- Saratoga County reported 37 new cases since Friday, for a total of 15,242 confirmed cases. A total of 14,977 people have recovered. The county reported that 98 people are currently ill and 13 people are hospitalized.
- Essex County on Monday reported one new case.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 12 coronavirus patients.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported five coronavirus patients in house. There are three active cases and two are in isolation. No one is in the intensive care unit.
- As of Sunday, which was the most recent data available, the Capital Region reported 63 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.8%. The seven-day average was 1.1%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.8% for a weekly average of 1.3%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0.4% and the weekly average was 0.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.9%, for a seven-day average of 1.2%.
- Essex County had zero positive tests for a seven-day average of 0.7%.
- Statewide, 929 people tested positive for the virus on a positive test rate of 1.09%. A total of 1,305 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 14 people died.
Material from the Associated Press was included in this story. Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.