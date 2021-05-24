Schools on track to open for all in-person learning this fall

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that he believes all schools will be set to open for in-person learning in September.

“We have to get back to school and on the current trajectory, there is no reason why we can’t open schools statewide in September,” he said in a briefing.

“Our children lost so much as COVID struck our state. A year of socialization, a year of memories, and even more,” Cuomo said in a follow-up news release. “While teachers and school administrators did an incredible job pivoting to remote learning with virtually zero notice, there's no denying the discrimination students who did not have the right equipment faced.”

Cuomo added that if COVID-19 numbers change, the state would revisit the decision.

Earlier in the day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the roughly 1 million students in the district would return to in-person instruction with no remote option, the Associated Press reported.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, said his members still had some safety concerns and said a remote option may be necessary for a small group of students.

