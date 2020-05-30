Schools in uncharted waters with mail-in voting, potential cuts to state aid

“We hope that level of participation continues to stay at a high level,” he said.

However, even if voters approve the large tax increase, Ward has said there would still need to be cuts to programs and positions to close a $1 million gap.

In a normal year, districts that saw their budgets fail in May would get to put up the same or a revised budget for a second vote in June. There has not been a lot of state information about what happens in this case.

District may have to adopt a contingency budget, where the tax levy has to stay the same as the current year.

Union concessions

In order to reduce the potential for cuts, the Fort Edward Teachers Association agreed to switch to a less expensive health insurance plan and take a $500 pay cut — saving more than $250,000.

The 33 teachers at Schroon Lake in Essex County also agreed forgo their cost-of-living raises for the next two years. They will still receive their step increase for another year of service. Superintendent of Schools Stephen Gratto said the teachers’ sacrifice will save over $27,000 for the district.