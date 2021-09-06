Schools head back to classrooms in person, masked and ready to learn

Testing of individuals who are not fully vaccinated is encouraged before participation in a sporting event, competition or extracurricular events.

“Our children deserve to be safe and protected in schools, and I am doing everything in my power to guarantee that,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul in a news release.

Warrensburg Superintendent of Schools John Goralski said in an email that the district is working with Warren County Public Health Services on the testing protocols.

“Keeping our students and staff safe and keeping all of our students in school every day. This is not what we are set up for, but if we need to test our staff to keep our students in school that is what we will do,” he said.

The state has also set guidance on masks and clarified social distancing guidance.

Students and staff are required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. People can remove them when eating, drinking, singing or playing a wind instrument. During that time, people should be spaced 6 feet apart. Masks are not required outdoors

Drivers and passengers on school buses also must be masked.