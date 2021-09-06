Schools head back to classrooms in person, masked and ready to learn

Students are heading back to classrooms this week for the beginning of the third school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
School starts on Tuesday for students in Glens Falls, Abraham Wing, Granville, Greenwich, Hudson Falls, Indian Lake, Johnsburg, Newcomb, Putnam, Schroon Lake and Ticonderoga.
Students head back to school on Wednesday in Cambridge, Fort Ann, Hartford, North Warren, Salem, Warrensburg and Whitehall.
The first day of school is Thursday in Argyle, Bolton, Corinth, Fort Edward, Hadley-Luzerne, Lake George, Long Lake, Minerva, Queensbury, Schuylerville and South Glens Falls.
Some students are setting foot in the buildings for the first time in over a year. This year, the state is not allowing an online option for schools. Educators believe virtual learning was challenging at best and ineffective at worst, and school districts are hoping that they will be able to stay in person — despite the rapid spread of the delta variant.
School officials were getting guidance about reopening from the state as late as last week, after initially districts were left on their own to develop reopening plans.
On Thursday, the state passed an emergency regulation requiring all unvaccinated school staff — including teachers and administrators — to submit to weekly COVID testing. If they show proof of vaccination such as a CDC vaccine card or the Excelsior Pass, they do not have to submit to testing.
Testing of individuals who are not fully vaccinated is encouraged before participation in a sporting event, competition or extracurricular events.
“Our children deserve to be safe and protected in schools, and I am doing everything in my power to guarantee that,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul in a news release.
Warrensburg Superintendent of Schools John Goralski said in an email that the district is working with Warren County Public Health Services on the testing protocols.
“Keeping our students and staff safe and keeping all of our students in school every day. This is not what we are set up for, but if we need to test our staff to keep our students in school that is what we will do,” he said.
The state has also set guidance on masks and clarified social distancing guidance.
Students and staff are required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. People can remove them when eating, drinking, singing or playing a wind instrument. During that time, people should be spaced 6 feet apart. Masks are not required outdoors
Drivers and passengers on school buses also must be masked.
State officials clarified their guidance during a recent Zoom meeting with school officials, union leaders and education advocates. The state said that schools should implement the physical distancing requirements to the extent possible, but should not exclude students from in-person learning because of an inability to meet the distance requirements. The state is strongly recommending a distance of at least 3 feet between students, and at least 6 feet between students and teachers/staff and between teachers and staff who are not fully vaccinated.
Also, if people are exposed to someone with COVID, they do not have to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated — unless they also present possible symptoms of infection. However, they should be tested three to five days after exposure and wear a mask indoors for 14 days until they get a negative test.
Glens Falls Superintendent of Schools Paul Jenkins said the district wants students back in person, where they learn best, and said getting vaccinated and wearing masks are the best way to make that happen.
“Our students get two full meals, project-based learning, extra math help or maybe a visit with the school psychologist, plus clubs and sports — all under one roof — from caring faculty and staff members,” he said in a statement.
New faces, roles
There are some new faces greeting students.
Dan Ward has taken over as superintendent in Hudson Falls. Replacing him as Fort Edward’s leader on an interim basis is Mark Bessen, who retired as Granville school superintendent in January 2017. In addition, former Abraham Wing School Superintendent John Godfrey is serving as interim K-12 principal.
The South Glens Falls Central School has some administrative changes. Ray Ruby, who was principal of Oliver W. Winch Middle School, has been reassigned to serve as community schools liaison. Ruby had been the middle school principal for the past three years and will be working to develop partnerships in the region to connect all of the district’s schools to community services, according to a news release.
Replacing him on an interim basis is Jerilyn Stellao, who has been the district’s director of technology integration and information for the last three years. Before that, she was an elementary school teacher and technology integration specialist.
South Glens Falls High School welcomes two new assistant principals — Mariane Seelye and Derick Gilmour. Seelye comes to the district from working as a reading intervention specialist at the Queensbury Union Free School District. Before taking that position, she was a middle school reading teacher at the district for 17 years.
Gilmour was most recently an academy principal and vice principal at Albany High School.
Former assistant principals Jason Belknap and Kyle Lis are taking on new roles. Belknap is going to be district engagement coordinator and be responsible for addressing chronic absenteeism and serving as a liaison between the district and families, according to a news release.
Lis will be assistant principal of the Response to Intervention Program and will support students with individualized education plans and coordinate extra support services.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.