Schools get state guidance on reopening, as superintendents focus on specifics

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said schools would be permitted to resume in-person instruction in the fall if the number of COVID-19 infections remains low.
A region has to be in Phase 4 to be allowed to reopen. The daily infection rate has to be at 5% or lower in a rolling 14-day average, which means the virus is under control. If the infection rate spikes and the regional infection rate is higher than 9% using a seven-day average, then schools go back to virtual learning.
“It’s purely on the numbers,” Cuomo said in a news conference.
Cuomo will make a decision during the first week of August about school reopening. He criticized President Donald Trump’s push to reopen the schools.
“Common sense and intelligence can still determine what we do — even in this crazy environment. We’re not going to use our children as guinea pigs,” he said.
Students would have to wear masks, but they could remove them during classroom instruction if there is appropriate social distancing.
Also on Monday, the state Education Department on Monday issued some preliminary guidance to help school districts prepare to reopen, whether that occurs in person, virtually or some combination of the two.
Schools will be required to perform health checks and screenings and develop plans to maximize social distancing, implement cleaning and disinfecting procedures and create plans to support students’ social and emotional well-being, according to a news release.
Districts must also develop plans to ensure that all enrolled students have access to school meals each day, whether the learning is in-person or remote, and implement procedures to ensure that school buses are disinfected and masks are worn and social distancing followed.
Local school planning
Hadley-Luzerne Superintendent of Schools Beecher Baker said it helped to have the guidance put out by state education officials and the governor.
“At least we know what the standards are,” he said.
Since the end of the school year, Baker said the school district has been ordering a variety of supplies, including, masks, gloves and face shields. The district has also been working on installing signs and reconfiguring classrooms.
“We’re getting rid of tables and going to all chairs and desks — going old school — so we can properly socially distance in classrooms,” he said.
Other ideas are perhaps having teachers change classes, instead of the students, and even having open-air classes, weather permitting, according to Baker.
“All of it is on the table,” he said.
Baker said transportation is also another concern. He said his district does not have a lot of students on buses, but some children have an hourlong ride.
“We have long bus trips, so for us to do two trips would be almost impossible,” he said.
Baker said he wants in person-instruction because he believes that is what children need. He does not like virtual learning.
“I can’t teach you how to swim if I can’t put you in a pool,” he said.
Baker said online learning was something the district had to do this spring, and teachers often relied on sending packets of work home to students. The problem with virtual learning is 20% of the district’s students lack high-speed internet.
Baker said he is feeling optimistic after watching a TV news report that interviewed five pediatricians from across the country. The pediatricians said that schools could reopen safely as long as they took the proper precautions.
“If I had to wear a hazmat suit to get kids in here, I’d wear one all day,” he said.
Michael DeCaprio, assistant superintendent of instruction for Hudson Falls, said the district is still developing its plans, but among some of the changes will be no buffet-style self-service in the cafeteria.
“Depending on how many students are in school, we may do delivery to the classroom, so kids can eat in place. Certainly, they can’t eat shoulder to shoulder in the cafeteria,” he said.
Maintaining social distancing creates space challenges, according to DeCaprio.
“Our classrooms are meant for 20 or 30 kids at a time. To keep kids 6 feet apart means you can maybe fit a third of that number,” he said.
Social distancing also would significantly reduce the number of students that can be transported on a 60-passenger bus, DeCaprio added.
Warrensburg Superintendent of Schools John Goralski said he believes it is important for social and emotional reasons for children to be in school.
However, he believes it is going to get very expensive to implement all these requirements.
For example, he said he anticipates that the district might need 200 to 300 disposable masks per day. Over the course of a year, that would be just over $10,000.
The district also did not budget for purchasing additional cleaning supplies and hiring a daytime cleaner for both the elementary and junior-senior high school, according to Goralski.
Goralski said the district is looking at disinfecting classrooms between classes at the junior-senior high school and at the elementary school, when students go to their special classes such as art and music.
Goralski added that district officials are looking at how they can socially distance students during lunch periods by having them eat in other areas of the building.
He said he also could see a need for additional teacher assistants or aides if they have to spread out the children in different classrooms.
“We’re going to have to hire people to supervise. And none of that has been budgeted,” he said.
Goralski said districts will have to lean on their reserves and he hoped the state would give them some flexibility in use of that money.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., on Monday called for $175 billion in federal funding to be included in the next coronavirus aid package to assist schools prepare for reopening.
“Without federal dollars to cover the massive costs of PPE, barriers, cleaning supplies and more, local school budgets across upstate New York would be crushed, local taxes could rise and some schools might simply stay closed — and we do not want that,” he said in a news release.
There would also be $132 billion for higher education.
State flexibility
The state is providing some flexibility in meeting certain mandates, such the number of minutes of instruction per subject per week, delivery of physical education and allowing for a blend of hands-on and virtual science laboratory experiments.
Schools must also meet the needs of special education students and work to provide a variety of settings to serve students’ needs. Districts should consider in-person services a priority for high-needs students and preschool students with disabilities.
Districts are required to submit reopening plans to the state by July 31. The department has also developed an online portal to assist in this effort, which will be open on Friday.
“This framework and the guidance which will follow allows schools to plan for the upcoming school year under three different scenarios that aim to keep our children, educators and school personnel safe and encourages equitable access to high-quality services for all students,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa in a news release.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
