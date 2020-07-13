Schools get state guidance on reopening, as superintendents focus on specifics

“We have long bus trips, so for us to do two trips would be almost impossible,” he said.

Baker said he wants in person-instruction because he believes that is what children need. He does not like virtual learning.

“I can’t teach you how to swim if I can’t put you in a pool,” he said.

Baker said online learning was something the district had to do this spring, and teachers often relied on sending packets of work home to students. The problem with virtual learning is 20% of the district’s students lack high-speed internet.

Baker said he is feeling optimistic after watching a TV news report that interviewed five pediatricians from across the country. The pediatricians said that schools could reopen safely as long as they took the proper precautions.

“If I had to wear a hazmat suit to get kids in here, I’d wear one all day,” he said.

Michael DeCaprio, assistant superintendent of instruction for Hudson Falls, said the district is still developing its plans, but among some of the changes will be no buffet-style self-service in the cafeteria.