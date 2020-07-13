Schools get guidance on reopening

Districts are required to submit reopening plans to the state by July 31.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will make a decision during the first week of August about school reopening.

Cuomo is building in a safety valve. Schools may be able to reopen as long as the infection rate in a region stays low. If the infection rate in a region goes over 9%, then the schools will go back to virtual learning.

The Education Department has also developed an online portal, which will be open on Friday.

The guidance was developed following four virtual Regional School Reopening Task Force meetings, as well as a student forum hosted by the Board of Regents and department last month.

“This framework and the guidance which will follow allows schools to plan for the upcoming school year under three different scenarios that aim to keep our children, educators and school personnel safe and encourages equitable access to high-quality services for all students,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa in a news release.