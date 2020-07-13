Schools get guidance on reopening

The state Education Department on Monday issued preliminary guidance to help school districts prepare to reopen, whether that occurs in person, virtually, or some combination of the two.
Schools will be required to perform health checks and screenings and develop plans to maximize social distancing; implement cleaning and disinfecting procedures; and create plans to support students’ social and emotional well-being, according to a news release.
Districts must also develop plans to ensure that all enrolled students have access to school meals each day, whether the learning is in-person or remotely, and implement procedures to ensure that school buses are disinfected and masks are worn and social distancing followed.
They must develop a comprehensive plan for school schedules and continue to follow existing state mandates including reporting of attendance data, and must develop methods to reach out to students and families who have not engaged in distance learning, according to a news release.
The state is providing some flexibility in meeting certain mandates, such as the number of minutes of instruction per subject per week, delivery of physical education and allowing for a blend of hands-on and virtual science laboratory experiments.
Schools must also meet the needs of special education students and work to provide a variety of settings to serve students’ needs. Districts should consider in-person services a priority for high-needs students and preschool students with disabilities.
Districts are required to submit reopening plans to the state by July 31.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo will make a decision during the first week of August about school reopening.
Cuomo is building in a safety valve. Schools may be able to reopen as long as the infection rate in a region stays low. If the infection rate in a region goes over 9%, then the schools will go back to virtual learning.
The Education Department has also developed an online portal, which will be open on Friday.
The guidance was developed following four virtual Regional School Reopening Task Force meetings, as well as a student forum hosted by the Board of Regents and department last month.
“This framework and the guidance which will follow allows schools to plan for the upcoming school year under three different scenarios that aim to keep our children, educators and school personnel safe and encourages equitable access to high-quality services for all students,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa in a news release.
“The input we received from participants at our regional task force meetings and our student forum truly proved invaluable and, by working together, we will be able to ensure that the issues of health, safety and educational equity are at the forefront of every decision,” said Interim Education Commissioner Shannon Tahoe in a news release.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
