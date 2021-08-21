Schools bringing students back into classrooms after a year of hybrid learning

She said she does not believe the children are at risk based on the science.

Bessen likened it to a dress code requirement. The state has not mandated it, but education officials are trying to listen to the experts, he said.

“If everybody participates, if everybody does their part, we’ll keep people safe,” he said.

Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee said some parents are unhappy about the district’s mask requirement. As a parent, he understands the desire to return to normal, but his goals are to have 100% in-person instruction, keep everyone safe and preserve extracurricular activities and athletics.

“I am not a medical professional and as such, I would be stepping far outside of my purview to disregard the medical professionals' recommendations that are intended to help us meet the goals that are set forth for our students, faculty and staff,” he said in an email.

“My hope is that the COVID positivity rates begin to diminish and that the medical community supports the easing of some of the recommended protocols that are being shared with school districts,” he added.