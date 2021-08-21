Schools bringing students back into classrooms after a year of hybrid learning

Schools are welcoming students back into classrooms full time this fall — even with the rampant spread of the COVID delta variant — as education officials found online learning ineffective.
“We did our best job, but it really was not successful,” said Granville Superintendent Tom McGurl at a recent school board meeting. “Kids have fallen behind. There are gaps in the learning. We’ve got to get kids in school. We’ve got to keep them in school.”
School districts across the region are putting together their plans for reopening in the fall with that goal in mind.
School officials were initially left scrambling after state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker issued a statement on Aug. 5 saying the state was not handing down any directives but recommending that districts follow guidance from the CDC and local health departments.
State education officials have subsequently come out with their own guidance, based upon CDC guidelines and information from the American Academy of Pediatrics. They recommend masks for everyone, regardless of vaccination status; 3 feet of social distancing; disinfection and cleaning of classrooms; and good hygiene practices.
McGurl said he was hoping people would need to have masks on only when moving around, but that is not what health officials recommend.
“I know a lot of teachers are not excited about going back to masks, but I do believe that’s what we need to keep them here,” McGurl said.
McGurl is concerned about an increase in COVID cases in the community and what he is hearing from health officials. More young people are getting sick, and people are becoming more severely ill.
“More young people are getting sick, and the people they are seeing sick are getting sicker,” he said.
There will be breaks built into the day, according to McGurl.
“Kids are not going to be expected to have their mask on all day long, sitting in a chair,” he said.
Students can take off masks when eating, he said.
“We will not make you chew your chicken nugget and put your mask on when you’re chewing,” he said.
Masks debate
School mask requirements have become a flashpoint nationwide for protests by parents.
Fort Edward parent Megan Munoz asked Interim Superintendent Mark Bessen what would happen if parents did not want their children to wear masks.
“Are you going to refuse them entrance?” she said at Monday’s meeting.
She said she does not believe the children are at risk based on the science.
Bessen likened it to a dress code requirement. The state has not mandated it, but education officials are trying to listen to the experts, he said.
“If everybody participates, if everybody does their part, we’ll keep people safe,” he said.
Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee said some parents are unhappy about the district’s mask requirement. As a parent, he understands the desire to return to normal, but his goals are to have 100% in-person instruction, keep everyone safe and preserve extracurricular activities and athletics.
“I am not a medical professional and as such, I would be stepping far outside of my purview to disregard the medical professionals' recommendations that are intended to help us meet the goals that are set forth for our students, faculty and staff,” he said in an email.
“My hope is that the COVID positivity rates begin to diminish and that the medical community supports the easing of some of the recommended protocols that are being shared with school districts,” he added.
David Albert, spokesman for the New York State School Boards Association, said there has been a lot of consternation over masks. That is likely to get some clarity when Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over as governor on Tuesday. She supports a mask mandate.
“Now boards can kind of turn to implement that mandate as opposed to having debates about whether there should be mask mandates in schools,” he said.
Distancing space reduced
One reason why school districts can bring students back into the buildings is because the CDC changed its guidance to recommend 3 feet (instead of 6 feet) of social distancing as long as people are masked.
That means buses, gymnasiums and cafeterias can return to full capacity.
Glens Falls Superintendent Paul Jenkins told the board in in his presentation that the relaxing of the distancing rule has allowed classrooms to be reconfigured back into a more normal arrangement. The gymnasium will be back to full use, as will the cafeteria.
The district is returning to the normal school schedules at every building. Students will be in person every day — unlike last year, when alternating groups of students were in the building.
Limited online options
Unlike last year, school districts will not be required by the state to provide an online learning option. McGurl, of Granville, said some parents have switched to homeschooling as a result.
Bessen said remote learning will be offered only in case of a classwide or schoolwide quarantine.
“Our purpose is to bring all of our children back to school to participate in in-person instruction because that’s the best way to instruct children,” he said.
Glens Falls’ plan says the only students who can learn remotely are those under mandatory quarantine by the Warren County Department of Health.
Hudson Falls Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said online learning was not as effective. Students need to be around the teachers and staff.
“They need those interactions. We all do. That makes for a much better learning environment, a better outcome for the great majority for our students,” he said.
Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said the district's math test scores held up pretty well, but there was a drop in the English proficiency. Elementary teachers need to be able to work with groups of students to see if they are understanding the concepts.
Activities, sports, offered
Another change from last year is districts are offering sports and extracurricular activities.
McGurl said canceling sports seasons has little support among local school athletic officials.
Gannon said because two students can sit together while masked, Gannon said the district has been able to restore its two after-school bus runs, which it has not been able to do in the last 18 months.
Students will be required to be masked if playing or watching an indoor sport. Masks are not required outdoors.
Gannon said the district would be using some of its stimulus money to add new clubs.
In preparation for students' return, districts also have added support services to help students who have dealt with the stress of the pandemic.
Glens Falls has expanded academic, social and emotional and general health support services.
Queensbury has hired Raychel Marcil for a new position as director of social and emotional learning and school development.
Gannon said she will be working with students and staff to organize activities to help people deal with stress and think positively.
“We know that everyone has been affected somehow, someway due to COVID,” he said.
Work in progress
Bessen told the Fort Edward school board that the plan is subject to change — based on new state guidance.
“It could get less restrictive. It could get more restrictive,” he said.
South Glens Falls Superintendent Kristine Orr said the district is working on its reopening plan and is listening to feedback from parents.
Like Warren County, Saratoga County is still in a high transmission zone for COVID-19. Orr expressed the hope that more students ages 12 to 15 will get vaccinated. About 41% are fully vaccinated now. She also hopes COVID positivity rates decrease.
The goal remains the same.
“We hope that we can get down to substantial (transmission) or lower prior to school but we know one thing is certain: 100% of our students will be back 100% of the time this year, in the safest way possible,” she said in a video message to parents.
Albert, of the New York State School Boards Association, said schools need to have a backup plan.
“Right now, most people don’t want to go down that road. I think we have to be realistic. And there’s too many variables that are unpredictable right now, and school districts have got to be ready to go remote.”
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.