Schools bring back masks, still waiting for more guidance from state

School have reinstated mask policies in response to the latest CDC guidance, but are still waiting for more direction from the state to plan what classrooms will look like in September.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that schoolchildren wear masks this fall.

Queensbury had allowed students ages 12 and up to go mask-free for their summer school programs if the provided proof of vaccination. However, Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said on Monday the district brought back the mask requirement for everyone last week.

“As we were paying attention to what was going in the world and the CDC guidance, we remasked everyone. It’s going well. Kids are used to it, frankly. It’s protective in nature and that’s what we need. Safety is our first priority,” he said.

There are mask breaks built in throughout the day, according to Gannon. People are able to take them off for a short period of time if they are able to stay at least 6 feet part. In classrooms where students are separated by 3 feet, they allow alternating rows to have their masks off.

Corinth Central School also began requiring masks again on Friday for all staff and students inside its facilities, according to Superintendent Mark Stratton.