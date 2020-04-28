Schools beginning to plan for reopening

School superintendents are working together on a plan for reopening schools, though they don’t know if it will happen.
At this point, it appears that schools could open no earlier than June 1. That’s because Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he plans to start by reopening construction and manufacturing on May 15, and wait two weeks to make sure there isn’t a spike in new infections. On Tuesday, he also said he would announce a decision on schools by the end of the week.
With no Regents exams, and teachers having worked through spring break, it seems as though schools could only open for a couple of weeks at best, said James Dexter, district superintendent of the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES.
“A lot of us owe some days to our teachers. We’d likely have to end school earlier,” he said.
Still, whatever schools plan may be used by summer day camps as well, which take care of thousands of local children while their parents work. Some schools also want to offer summer school.
All of this means they can’t wait until August to start planning. BOCES has started a subcommittee of superintendents to find solutions.
Teachers are also eager to get the kids back to school, even if it’s for a short time.
“A lot of our kids are going to come back with academic needs,” Dexter said. “One of the areas we have to think about is how do we identify deficits.”
In addition, children who were getting special services need that help restored as soon as possible.
“There are lots of kids who need PT, OT,” he said, referring to physical and occupational therapy. “They’re trying their best to do some of it, and some parents can help out with certain things, but it’s not the same.”
And then, of course, there’s the new problem: public health.
Teachers may have to ensure that students keep their masks on and stay separated. Dexter isn’t sure it’s reasonable to expect young students to keep their masks on all day.
“We have to think about this developmentally,” he said. “That’s going to be a big transition.”
Superintendents are only starting their plans now, but a big part of the mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing compliance may come down to parental support.
They are developing a “communication plan” to parents, to get them on board with those rules.
“We’re going to have to have partnerships with parents. This isn’t a school discipline issue. This is a public health issue … to protect everyone, including their own children,” Dexter said.
They also have to figure out how to disinfect all the school buildings every day, which is much more than cleaners do now and will be more difficult with reduced state funding, Dexter said.
“You look at the amount of square feet in schools — it’s humongous. We don’t have that many cleaners,” he said.
Other countries have found other solutions. In Japan, students have always cleaned their own classrooms. But Dexter said he shuddered at the reaction from parents if he told them their children would be cleaning.
In Denmark, elementary school children are already back in school, but in classes of 10, with the upper grades’ classrooms being used as well so that every student could spread out. It’s not clear how that will work in the long run, since there isn’t enough room in most classrooms to seat each student 6 feet apart, but the older students will need their classrooms back at some point.
Dexter was surprised by the Danish plan.
“Hey, that’s creative. People say we have to think outside the box,” he said. “But there are practical considerations.”
Some people have speculated that school times should be staggered, with half the class attending on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while the other half attends on Tuesday and Thursdays, and then the opposite schedule in the next week.
But Dexter said that was impractical, too.
“Altering times — it gets very complex,” he said. “It sounds great but if I have three kids and I’m working and I’m depending on my ninth grader to watch my fifth grader, I don’t know how that will work for some families.”
Still, the superintendents are looking at everything.
“We might have to do some of those things,” Dexter said. “Could we do online instruction for certain kids on some days and not on others?”
For older students, schools can stagger class times to avoid crowds in the halls as students change classrooms. That’s a more likely solution, Dexter said.
School officials are also working on how to social distance on buses and how to serve meals safely.
They don’t have all the answers yet. But they have a month, at least.
“We’ll come up with solutions,” Dexter said. “We have to.”
