Schools beginning to plan for reopening

“You look at the amount of square feet in schools — it’s humongous. We don’t have that many cleaners,” he said.

Other countries have found other solutions. In Japan, students have always cleaned their own classrooms. But Dexter said he shuddered at the reaction from parents if he told them their children would be cleaning.

In Denmark, elementary school children are already back in school, but in classes of 10, with the upper grades’ classrooms being used as well so that every student could spread out. It’s not clear how that will work in the long run, since there isn’t enough room in most classrooms to seat each student 6 feet apart, but the older students will need their classrooms back at some point.

Dexter was surprised by the Danish plan.

“Hey, that’s creative. People say we have to think outside the box,” he said. “But there are practical considerations.”

Some people have speculated that school times should be staggered, with half the class attending on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while the other half attends on Tuesday and Thursdays, and then the opposite schedule in the next week.

But Dexter said that was impractical, too.