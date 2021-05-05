School wants to donate annex to Fort Edward village, town for storage

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Union Free School District wants to donate its annex to the village and town for a storage facility, village Trustee Edward Carpenter reported Monday at the board’s regular May meeting.
Carpenter, Mayor Matt Traver and Fort Edward Town Board members Tim Fisher and Terry Middleton recently toured the two buildings with school Superintendent Daniel Ward and town and village historian Paul McCarty.
The main building is “in very good shape” except for some roof deterioration, Carpenter said. The boiler is old but the building could be cold storage, with electric heat in one room for meetings or records searches, he said. Grant money may be available to help with the cost of repairs.
Trustee Peter Williams said the village and town need storage space for 200 years worth of records, including some historical documents. The village has been using the Fort Edward Art Center for storage but government records have taken over so much space that it no longer functions as an art center, Traver said. The school annex building has a “huge attic” and dry basement, Carpenter said.
The property includes a garage that “needs work,” Traver said, but it could shelter town equipment.
Village Attorney Matt Fuller said the village can accept gifts of real or personal property. The village should consult its insurance agency and have a memorandum of understanding with the town for use of the building and expense sharing, he said.
Traver said he’d let the school know the board is interested in the offer.
In other business:
- Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer David Armando said he received a phone call from someone who is interested in buying the former dewatering site for a sports complex with indoor tennis courts and outdoor playing fields. The site is owned by the Warren Washington Industrial Development Agency, so a project there could qualify for federal funding, Traver said. The village may have to improve water and sewer lines in the neighborhood to serve a sports complex, Traver said. Armando said the potential buyer would put together a proposal.
- With recreational marijuana now legal in the state, the village will have to decide whether it wants to allow retail sale and consumption businesses, Fuller said. State law gives municipalities until Dec. 31 to opt in or opt out of allowing such businesses. Opt-out decisions can be rescinded, but if a municipality opts in, that decision can’t be reversed, Fuller said. Most aspects of cannabis businesses will be regulated by the state, similar to the alcohol industry, Fuller said. Details will be determined by a state cannabis control board. The village will have some say on where such businesses could be located, either by including them with existing uses such as restaurants and bars or by creating separate regulations. Stephen Davie suggested the village opt out for the time being and wait to see what other towns do. Traver said the village police and county sheriff’s departments will need to be involved.
- Traver said he is opposed to granting any tax breaks to Champlain Hudson Power Express, a buried transmission line that will take Canadian electricity to New York City. The Warren Washington Industrial Development Agency will hold a hearing at 7 p.m. May 12 on Zoom for comments on the transmission company’s request for certain tax exemptions. Traver noted that the towns along the line’s route will receive no benefit from the project except tax revenue, and requiring the project to pay its full share of taxes won’t stop it from being constructed.
- The board agreed to donate up to $500 in lumber to the local community garden to replace rotted raised beds. Since the community garden isn’t an organized nonprofit, the village can’t give money directly.