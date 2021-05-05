School wants to donate annex to Fort Edward village, town for storage

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Union Free School District wants to donate its annex to the village and town for a storage facility, village Trustee Edward Carpenter reported Monday at the board’s regular May meeting.

Carpenter, Mayor Matt Traver and Fort Edward Town Board members Tim Fisher and Terry Middleton recently toured the two buildings with school Superintendent Daniel Ward and town and village historian Paul McCarty.

The main building is “in very good shape” except for some roof deterioration, Carpenter said. The boiler is old but the building could be cold storage, with electric heat in one room for meetings or records searches, he said. Grant money may be available to help with the cost of repairs.

Trustee Peter Williams said the village and town need storage space for 200 years worth of records, including some historical documents. The village has been using the Fort Edward Art Center for storage but government records have taken over so much space that it no longer functions as an art center, Traver said. The school annex building has a “huge attic” and dry basement, Carpenter said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The property includes a garage that “needs work,” Traver said, but it could shelter town equipment.