School Voting Capsules

Abraham Wing
- 2021-2022 budget: $5.353 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $5.498 million
- Spending increase: $145,000, 2.71%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $3.053 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy proposed: $3.14 million
- Tax levy increase: $87,000, 2.84% (at cap)
- Summary: The budget includes funding for the district to be able to offer summer school, which it has not held in 10 years.
- School board: Incumbent Jack Diamond is running unopposed for reelection to a three-year seat
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., school gymnasium
Argyle
- 2020-2021 budget: $13.201 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $13.513 million
- Spending increase: $311,670, 2.36%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $4.909 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy (proposed): $4.958 million
- Tax levy increase: $50,000, 1% (at cap)
- Summary: The spending increase is due to rising fuel costs for transportation and heating. The district will maintain all of its school programs.
- Ballot propositions: Approved budget of $65,320 for the Argyle Free Library.
- School board: Incumbent Travis Dessaint and challenger Tina Alberico are vying for one 5-year seat.
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. May 17 in the school's atrium
Bolton
- 2021-2022 budget: $9.917 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $10.111 million
- Spending increase: $194,000, 1.95%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $7.96 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy proposed: $8.138 million
- Tax levy increase: $178,000, 2.23% (cap is 2.61%)
- Summary: The budget maintains programs and services.
- School board: Incumbent Denise Johnson and newcomer Michelle Calzada are running unopposed for two, three-year seats.
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., Bolton Central School
Cambridge
- 2021-2022 budget: $23.048 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed) $23.924 million
- Spending increase: $875,781, 3.79%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $9.236 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy (proposed): $9.419 million
- Tax levy increase: 1.99% (cap is 2.08%)
- Summary: The proposed budget includes three new positions: an elementary speech teacher, a high school special education teacher, and a high school social studies teacher. The district will establish an extended school year elementary special education program.
- Ballot propositions: Appropriate $60,000 for the Cambridge Public Library; lease four 70-passenger school buses at a cost not to exceed $441,500 for a term not to exceed five years; establish a capital reserve fund in an amount not to exceed $2 million with a probable term of 10 years with funds taken from unallocated fund balances and future budget surpluses.
- School board: Incumbent Board President Jessica Ziehm is running unopposed for a three-year term.
- Vote: 12-8 p.m., elementary gymnasium. Voters must provide proof of residency at the polls, with a driver’s license, tax bill, or utility bill or similar document showing a physical address within the district (not a P.O. box).
Corinth
- 2021-2022 budget: $23.193 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $23.929 million
- Spending increase: $735,615, 3.2%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $9.75 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy (proposed): $10 million
- Tax levy increase: $250,000, 2.6%, which falls below the district’s maximum allowable limit of 3.4%
- Summary: Included in the proposed budget is an additional section of universal prekindergarten as well as additional opportunities to support students in becoming college- and career-ready such as career and technical education, Early College and Career Academy, P-TECH, Tech Smart, International Baccalaureate and New Visions programs. Also included in the proposed budget is a $100,000 capital project to replace the middle/high school main corridor ceilings and update lights with cost-effective LED lights. The district will be reimbursed 78% of the cost, bringing the cost of the project to $22,000. The district has also budgeted for a new health care clinic to hire a nurse practitioner or a physician’s assistant to provide health care for students.
- Ballot propositions: Spend $250,000 to purchase school buses; collect $67,341 toward the expense of operating the maintaining the Corinth Free Library
- School board: Kelly Gilbert and Danielle Freebern are running for the two open five-year terms on the Board of Education. Matthew Richardson is running for the open one-year term seat.
- Vote: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 17 at the transportation building, 30 Saratoga Ave. (Route 9N)
Fort Ann
- 2021-2022 budget: $12.345 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $12.7 million
- Spending increase: $354,322
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $5.34 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy (proposed): $5.496 million
- Tax levy increase: $147,774, 2.76% (at cap)
- Summary: The budget maintains all existing programs and provide staffing to close the academic achievement gap created by the pandemic.
- Ballot proposition: The district is proposing to purchase two buses: a 66-seat bus, with a cost of $129,000; and a 24-seat bus, with a cost $84,000.
- School board: Two board seats will be open. Incumbent board member Paul Greene is running to keep his seat. District voters will decide on a second candidate by write-in for a seat currently held by James Sealey.
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., at the school
Fort Edward
- 2021-2022 budget: $11.097 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $11.779 million
- Spending increase: $683,000, 6.15%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $3.392 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy proposed: $3.46 million
- Tax levy increase: $68,000, 2% (at cap)
- Summary: Federal stimulus funding is allowing the district to add positions such as a social worker and director of pupil services.
- Ballot propositions: Authorize lease of a 66-seat school bus at a cost not to exceed $23,300 per year for a term of five years. Reduce the number of board seats from nine to seven. Create a reserve fund for transportation and maintenance equipment with a cap of $2 million.
- School board: Incumbent Ella Collins and newcomers Taylor Boucher and Timothy Clark are running for two five-year seats and one two-year seat.
- Vote: Noon-8 p.m., school foyer
Glens Falls
- 2021-2022 budget: $47.916 million
- 2022-2023 (proposed) budget: $50.585 million
- Spending increase: $2.6 million, 5.57%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $22.1 million
- 2022-2023 (proposed) tax levy: $22.8 million
- Tax levy increase: $700,534, 3.16% (cap is 3.16%)
- Summary: The district is adding a teaching position at the elementary level and three at the middle school level, as well as four new teacher aide and teaching assistant positions, and two new information technology positions to support the management and repair of student Chromebooks. An assistant principal position will be added at the high school with the duties of focusing on academic, mental wellness and social-emotional wellness.
- Ballot propositions: Authorize the district to enter into five-year leases on two school 65-passenger at a total amount not to exceed $53,500 a year, and three 30-passenger school buses at an amount not to exceed $42,000 per year. Authorize a high school student being able to serve as a non-voting member of the Board of Education.
- School board: Incumbents Matthew Levin and Jason Rivers, along with newcomers Randy Rath and Matthew Webster, are running for three open seats on the Board of Education. The top two vote-getters will serve five-year terms, while the third highest vote-getter will serve the remaining term left vacant by David Dawkins, which will run through June 30, 2024.
- Vote: Noon to 9 p.m., Sanford Street School
Granville
- 2020-2022 budget $27.011 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $28.2 million
- Spending increase: $1.189 million, 4.4%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $6.476 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy proposed: $6.476 million
- Tax levy increase: $0, 0% (cap is 0.78%)
- Summary: The district is adding positions including two full-time substitutes per building to provide more consistent coverage, a living environment teacher and music teacher at the junior-senior high school and special education teachers at seventh grade and the high school
- School board: Six candidates are running for five open seats on the Board of Education. Three seats are for 3-year terms. One is for a two-year term and another one is for a 1-year term. The candidates are incumbents Audrey Hicks, Mario Torres, Edward Vladyka, Dan Nelson and newcomers Kimberly Bascom and Jeffrey McMorris.
Greenwich
- 2021-2022 budget: $22.59 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $23.309 million
- Spending increase: $719,083, 3.18%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $11.70 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy (proposed): $11.96 million
- Tax levy increase: $263,299, 2.25% (cap is 5.86%)
- Summary: The proposed budget is relatively flat to maintain existing programs and services. Seventy-five percent of the expense budget increase is directly related to debt services. (Voters approved $3.6 million in capital projects and reauthorized $8.1 million in previously approved capital projects in March.) State aid is expected to increase 4%, by $428,000.
- Ballot propositions: Spend up to $195,500 to purchase one 71-passenger bus with a wheelchair lift and two minivans; establish a capital reserve not to exceed $5 million, for a probable term of 10 years, to be funded with unallocated fund balances and future budget surpluses; increase the appropriations for the Greenwich Free Library from $103,541 to $106,044 and Easton Library from $44,123 to $45,190 annually.
- School board: Amy Wise Foster and incumbent Erin Boivin are running for one five-year seat. Thomas Powers and Liv Thygesen are vying for one 2-year seat: Colleen Burgess and Heather Mattison are seeking a one-year seat.
- Vote: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., primary school building, 10 Gray Ave.
Hadley-Luzerne
- 2021-2022 budget: $21.77 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $22.53 million
- Spending increase: $760,000, 3.49%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $11.235 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy proposed: $11.337 million
- Tax levy increase: $101,000, 0.9% (cap is 2.06%)
- Ballot propositions: Authorize purchase of three 65-passenger buses at a cost not to exceed $450,000; establish a capital reserve fund with a maximum amount not to exceed $2 million and a term of 10 years; elect four people to Rockwell Falls Public Library Board of Trustees — two 3-year seats and two 2-year seats.
- Summary: Additional state aid is allowing the district to maintain the initiatives it implemented during the last school year to improve social and emotional wellness of students. New positions include a counselor for prekindergarten to second grade, academic intervention services teacher, LPN and three additional aides. In addition, there is a new social worker and an increase to full time for the elementary band position.
- School board: Incumbent Greg Novotarski and newcomer Bruce Weiss are running unopposed for two 3-year seats
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School
Hartford
- 2021-22 budget: $13.45 million
- 2022-23 budget (proposed): $13.6 million
- Spending increase: $150,000, 1.1%
- 2021-22 tax levy: $3.728 million
- 2022-23 tax levy (proposed): $3.78 million
- Tax levy increase: $52,187, 1.12% (cap is 2.37%)
- Summary: The budget maintains programs and initiatives.
- Ballot propositions: Authorize spending $13.6 million for a capital project to renovate its cafeteria and build a dedicated space for the school’s performing arts department, purchase a 66-passenger bus and six- to eight-passenger van at a cost of $160,000.
- School board: Board of Education President Philip Jessen is running unopposed for a five-year term.
- Vote: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the middle/high school
Hudson Falls
- 2021-2022 budget: $46.328 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $49.275 million
- Spending increase: $2.947 million, 6.36%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $12.7 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy proposed: $12.7 million
- Tax levy increase: $0, (cap is 3.64%)
- Summary: A nearly $3 million increase in state aid is allowing the district to keep the tax levy, while adding one teacher per subject area at the high school and implementing an agriculture program at the high school. They are also adding psychological and counseling services and adding staff to improve reading at the middle school level.
- Ballot propositions: Authorize purchase of two 65-passenger buses and two 44-passenger special needs buses at a cost not to exceed $375,000; authorize creation of a capital reserve not to exceed $250,000 and put $100,000 into the reserve.
- School board: Board President Ben Bishop is seeking reelection to another five-year term and being challenged by Vincent Canini. Michael Fitzgerald is running unopposed for reelection to the other five-year seat.
- Vote: Noon-8 p.m., school gymnasium
Johnsburg
- 2021-2022 budget: $11.859 million
- 2022-2023 (proposed) budget: $12.011 million
- Spending increase: $152,128, 1.28%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $6.213 million
- 2022-2023 (proposed) tax levy: $6.213 million
- Tax levy increase: $0, 0% (cap is 0.51%)
- Summary: Budget reflects the district's commitment to providing strong academic programs, alternative pathways for students with needs and a broad range of extracurricular programs, officials said. Computer access with internet capabilities for all students is also provided.
- School board: Incumbents Jacob Sauer-Jones and Michael Sharp, and newcomers Amy Sabattis, Chris Jay and Melissa Freebern are running for two, three-year seats
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. May 17, Johnsburg Central School
Lake George
- 2021-2022 budget: $23.91 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $24.368 million
- Spending increase: $458,000, 1.92%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $20.461 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy proposed: $20.972 million
- Tax levy increase: $526,215, 2.52% ($798 shy of cap)
- Summary: The budget includes funding for the district to stay on track with its technology replacement program. At the high school, there will be two additional Advanced Placement courses in government and chemistry and at the elementary, renovation of learning spaces and increasing opportunities for small-small group instruction.
- Ballot propositions: Authorize purchase of a 60-passenger bus at a cost not to exceed $116,000.
- School board: Seven people are seeking three, 3-year seats. The candidates are incumbent Maryanne MacKenzie and Linda Clark, Lisa Doster, Mario Fasulo, Chris Picard, Donna Prime and Gregg Sawdy.
- Vote: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., elementary school gym
North Warren
- 2021-2022 budget: $14.428 million
- 2022-2023 (proposed) budget: $14.597 million
- Spending increase: $168,630, 1.17%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $9.355 million
- 2022-2023 (proposed) tax levy: $9.45 million
- Tax levy increase: $95,234, 1.02% (at cap)
- Summary: Proposed budget authorizes the district to expend an estimated total of $2.750 million for Phase II of upgrades to existing mechanical improvements, including heating system piping, ventilation system improvement and mechanical system controls at the district’s K-12 building, along with related work in connection to those projects.
- School board: Incumbents Katelyn Hill and Paul Buckman are running unopposed for two, three-year seats
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. May 17, North Warren Central School gymnasium
Putnam
- 2021-22 budget: $2.68 million
- 2022-23 budget (proposed): $2.76 million
- Spending increase: $73,237, 2.81%
- 2021-22 tax levy: $1.992 million
- 2022-23 tax levy (proposed): $1.992 million
- Tax levy increase: $0, 0%
- Ballot propositions: Proposition to fund a Capital Improvements Reserve Fund up to a maximum of $1 million.
- School board: Incumbent Gerald Gendron is running unopposed for a five-year term on the Board of Education.
- Vote: 1 to 8 p.m. May 17, school gymnasium
Queensbury
- 2021-2022 budget: $69.855 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $72.645 million
- Spending increase: $2.79 million, 3.99%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $36.988 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy (proposed): $37.728 million
- Tax levy increase: $740,000, 2% (at cap)
- Summary: The district has included a $1.3 million capital project as part of its overall budget. The work includes renovations to art, music and technology rooms and the fitness room at Queensbury Middle School and replacing the bleachers in the Queensbury High school “blue gym.” Expenses are higher because of increased cost of salary and benefits and the fact that the district is paying cash for buses rather than financing them.
- School board: Incumbent Daniel Mannix and Beecher Baker and Bradley Goertzen are running unopposed for two five-year seats and one, 1-year seat
- Vote: May 17, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Queensbury Elementary School gymnasium
Salem
- 2021-2022 budget: $15.631 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $15.703 million
- Spending increase: $72,000, 0.46%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $5.224 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy proposed: $5.095 million
- Tax levy decrease: $129,000, -2.46%
- Summary: The budget includes for full-day universal prekindergarten for the youngest students and creating of three career and technical education programs in agriculture. A special education teacher will also be added at the high school.
- Ballot propositions: Authorize leasing one 65-passenger bus, one 36-passenger bus and one 30-passenger bus with a wheelchair lift at a total not to exceed $52,635 annually for the five-year period.
- School board: No one submitted any petitions to fill a three-year seat, so it will be determined by write-in candidates.
- Vote: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. high school circle entrance
Saratoga Springs
- 2021-2022 budget: $134.624 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $137.138 million
- Spending increase: $2.514 million, 1.87%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $91.038 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy proposed: $93.678 million
- Tax levy increase: $2.64 million, 2.9% (cap is 2.92%)
- Summary: Budget maintains programs and adds 6 teaching assistants to support a co-teaching program in grades two and three and creating an additional teacher on special assignment for elementary special education support.
- Ballot proposition: Authorize spending $1.139 million to purchase seven 66-passenger school buses and three 30-passenger buses; authorize spending $460,000 to purchase two heavy duty front loaders to help with removal of snow at the high school and middle school locations.
- School board: Six candidates are seeking three 3-year seats. This includes incumbents Natalya Lakhtakia, Dean Kolligian and John Brueggemann and newcomers Edwin Spickler, Martha Devaney, and Billie McCann.
Schuylerville
- 2021-22 budget: $38.038 million
- 2022-23 budget (proposed): $38.61 million
- Spending increase: $571,955, 1.5%
- 2021-22 tax levy: $18.194 million
- 2022-23 tax levy (proposed): $18.434 million
- Tax levy increase: $240,417, 1.32% (cap is 3.6%)
- Summary: At the start of the 2021-22 school year, the district added a director of curriculum, instruction and professional development position using funds from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant. This position has been added into the proposed 2022-23 budget as a permanent role, which will continue to provide support for students and teachers and to assist in navigating the ongoing changes in curriculum and education regulations.
- Ballot propositions: Approve spending $199,900 plus closing costs to acquire the property located in 36 Spring St., Schuylerville. The proposed land acquisition is adjacent to a Schuylerville school practice field. Authorize spending $1.1 million, which will be budgeted annually over five years, to allow the district to renew a five-year bus lease agreement. The lease would replace seven 65-passenger buses, two 65-passenger buses, two 3-passenger buses and one 22-passenger wheelchair-equipped bus.
- School board: Board of Education President Michael Bodnar is running unopposed for a five-year term on the Board of Education that will begin July 1.
- Vote: Noon to 9 p.m., District Office Board of Education room
South Glens Falls
- 2021-2022 budget (proposed): $64.311 million
- 2022-23 budget: $64.936 million
- Spending increase: $625,000, 0.97%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $32.561 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy (proposed): $33.505 million
- Tax levy increase: $943,500, 2.9% (cap is 3.62%)
- Summary: The budget maintains all programs and services and expands the district's virtual counseling program into the summer.
- Authorize a $33.6 million capital project proposal that includes renovations to Oliver W. Winch Middle School, installing multi-sport turf field at the high school and replacing roofs at Tanglewood and Ballard elementary schools. Voters will also be asked to authorize purchase of four 72-passenger school buses and one 35-passenger school bus at a maximum estimated cost of $614,194.
- School board: Incumbents Jeff Riggi and Thomas Kurtz and newcomers Heidi Brennan and John Leary are seeking three, three-year seats.
- Vote: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 18 at Ballard Elementary School and Tanglewood Elementary School
Warrensburg
- 2021-2022 budget: $21.766 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $21.977 million
- Spending increase: $210,691, 0.97%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $7.912 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy (proposed): $7.753 million
- Tax levy decrease: -2.0% (cap is 4.5%)
- Summary: The proposed budget takes $816,111 from the fund balance, $416,661 more than the 2021-2022 budget. It includes a $100,000 transfer to the capital project fund for improvements to the elementary school building. State aid is down by $110,000.
- Ballot propositions: Lease one 66-passenger bus and one 66-passenger bus with a luggage area, at an annual cost not to exceed $65,000 for five years; transfer $350,000 from the equipment and bus/vehicle reserve fund to buy water heaters for the junior/senior high school; transfer up to $78,027 from the unappropriated fund balance for one-time repairs to capital improvements and equipment.
- School board: Maria Beadnell and incumbent Diane Angell are running for two four-year terms.
- Vote: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., junior-senior high school gym lobby
Whitehall
- 2021-2022 budget: $17.806 million
- 2022-2023 (proposed) budget: $19.360 million
- Spending increase: $1.553 million, 8.72%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $5.683 million
- 2022-2023 (proposed) tax levy: $5.683 million
- Tax levy increase: $0, 0% (cap is 4.16%)
- Summary: The increase is largely due to debt payments. The district is concluding phase one of a capital project and using the additional state building aid to pay off $1.415 million in debt. A new speech language pathologist position will be added.
- School board: Incumbents Roxanne Waters, Louis Pratt, Carrianne Arquette and Shannon Newell are running for five openings on the Board of Education. Two openings are for a three-year term, while the other three would fill unexpired terms on the board. Two of the terms expire on June 30, 2023, and the other expires on June 30, 2024.
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. May 17, Whitehall Central School District's Jr./Sr. High School Large Group Instruction Room