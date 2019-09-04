{{featured_button_text}}
First day of school at Hudson Falls Primary

Melissa Dickinson, instruction coordinator for Hudson Falls Central School District, high-fives a student as she enters the building on the first day of school at Hudson Falls Primary School on Wednesday. Dickinson said she and others brought bubbles to greet students to make it as fun and exciting as possible for students who may have first-day jitters. 

 Samuel Northrop, snorthrop@poststar.com

Summer break can’t last forever, and students across the region are filing back into school this week to get the year started.

Students’ reactions Wednesday morning ranged from joyous to significantly less enthused, but many parents, teachers and administrators voiced excitement about the new year.

Melissa Dickinson, instruction coordinator for Hudson Falls Central School District, greeted students at Hudson Falls Primary School in a new way this year: showering students with bubbles and positive words as they entered the building.

“We’re meeting kids out front to ease jitters and make it as welcoming as possible to make their first experience happy and positive,” Dickinson said.

She said these kinds of little things can get students started on the right foot and was also getting her eager to start in her first year in her current position.

“It’s kind of like my first day too,” Dickinson said. “I love the first day and to get back into that routine.”

Parents were also excited to see their kids return to school and start fresh with new teachers and friends.

Ashley Copa said the first day is always energizing, and her daughter, Noelle, had a great teacher for her last year in the primary school before moving to a different building.

“It’s a new grade and new year,” Copa said. “It’s very exciting for me and her.”

Glens Falls 

Big Cross Elementary School music teacher Geri Teta excitedly burst through the doors to greet students.”

“My peeps,” she exclaimed. “Are we ready for this?”

Glens Falls first day of school

Glens Falls first day of school

Tammy Bosford gives a hug to her 6-year-old grandson Owen Brooks as his brother Elliott looks toward the entrance to Big Cross Elementary Scho…

“This is just my 24th year, so I’m new at this,” she said. “I probably had some of your parents.”

Teta had a busy summer with youth theater.

“It was crazy fun,” she said.

Angelica Nicholas, 9, brought flowers for two of her teachers — for a special reason. Angelica is recovering from a bone marrow transplant in May and her teachers have been very helpful, according to her mother, Tatyana.

“She’s going to be with them Skyping with teachers and kids every day. They provide tutors every day,” she said.

It was a big day for Tiffany and Todd Tucker’s daughter, Grace.

“It’s kind of sad because she’s 5 and starting school. We’re excited for her too. She’s been excited,” she said.

Jackson Hatch, 8, said he was looking forward to seeing some friends in his class.

His 9-year-old sister, Alyssa, was a little more hesitant about the start of the new school year.

“She’s like her mom. She likes her sleep,” said Tammy Hatch.

Principal Debbie Hall said the staff always looks forward to the start of a new school year.

“We’re doing what we always do — come in, make education fun and exciting,” she said. 

One new thing this year is the Glens Falls City School District has now qualified, based upon income guidelines, to offer all students free breakfast and lunch, according to Hall.

“We’re very excited about that,” she said.

Warrensburg

Teenagers weren’t enthusiastic about getting up “really early,” as they put it, for the first day of school at Warrensburg Junior-Senior High School.

But some of them smiled as they were greeted by teachers and Principal Doug Duell. Others carried in large cups of coffee.

“I’m sad. It’s our senior year,” said student Hope Halsted, 18. “We’re all gonna disperse and that’s sad to think about.”

Other seniors felt their last year couldn’t go quickly enough.

“I’m sad it’s not finished. That’s the sad part,” said student Mike Tyrell, 17.

He’s not looking forward to homework.

In the first day of school announcements, Duell urged the student body to think about what they will get out of their classes, saying that the word “education” doesn’t mean lining up for a social studies class.

"'Education' means 'to draw out,'" he said.

He also asked students to look around and find good qualities they can emulate and bad qualities that they can correct in themselves, and he reminded them that they are in control of their destiny.

“Have a good day or a bad day, the choice is yours,” he said.

Warrensburg has added a sheriff’s deputy this year for additional security, but the position was only approved two weeks ago. There was no officer Wednesday as students walked past construction vehicles to enter the school. The library is still under construction, but will be open soon. The new auditorium will be completed this winter.

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

