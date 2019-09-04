Melissa Dickinson, instruction coordinator for Hudson Falls Central School District, high-fives a student as she enters the building on the first day of school at Hudson Falls Primary School on Wednesday. Dickinson said she and others brought bubbles to greet students to make it as fun and exciting as possible for students who may have first-day jitters.
Summer break can’t last forever, and students across the region are filing back into school this week to get the year started.
Students’ reactions Wednesday morning ranged from joyous to significantly less enthused, but many parents, teachers and administrators voiced excitement about the new year.
Melissa Dickinson, instruction coordinator for Hudson Falls Central School District, greeted students at Hudson Falls Primary School in a new way this year: showering students with bubbles and positive words as they entered the building.
“We’re meeting kids out front to ease jitters and make it as welcoming as possible to make their first experience happy and positive,” Dickinson said.
She said these kinds of little things can get students started on the right foot and was also getting her eager to start in her first year in her current position.
Tammy Bosford gives a hug to her 6-year-old grandson Owen Brooks as his brother Elliott looks toward the entrance to Big Cross Elementary Scho…
“This is just my 24th year, so I’m new at this,” she said. “I probably had some of your parents.”
Teta had a busy summer with youth theater.
“It was crazy fun,” she said.
Angelica Nicholas, 9, brought flowers for two of her teachers — for a special reason. Angelica is recovering from a bone marrow transplant in May and her teachers have been very helpful, according to her mother, Tatyana.
“She’s going to be with them Skyping with teachers and kids every day. They provide tutors every day,” she said.
It was a big day for Tiffany and Todd Tucker’s daughter, Grace.
“It’s kind of sad because she’s 5 and starting school. We’re excited for her too. She’s been excited,” she said.
A student heads into Warrensburg Junior-Senior High School on Wednesday with a cup of coffee.
“I’m sad it’s not finished. That’s the sad part,” said student Mike Tyrell, 17.
He’s not looking forward to homework.
In the first day of school announcements, Duell urged the student body to think about what they will get out of their classes, saying that the word “education” doesn’t mean lining up for a social studies class.
"'Education' means 'to draw out,'" he said.
He also asked students to look around and find good qualities they can emulate and bad qualities that they can correct in themselves, and he reminded them that they are in control of their destiny.
“Have a good day or a bad day, the choice is yours,” he said.
Warrensburg has added a sheriff’s deputy this year for additional security, but the position was only approved two weeks ago. There was no officer Wednesday as students walked past construction vehicles to enter the school. The library is still under construction, but will be open soon. The new auditorium will be completed this winter.
