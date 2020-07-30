School re-opening plans beginning to take shape

Students will have to undergo daily temperature checks, and staff will be required to clean commonly touched surfaces daily. Shared supplies will be limited, and those materials that must be shared, like library books, will be taken out of circulation for three days, in compliance with CDC guidelines.

On-site learning will take place every day for grades UPK-7, while grade 8 will use an alternating model, with half of students reporting for in-person instruction every two days, while the other half attends classes virtually via Google Classroom.

A failure to log in virtually with the camera on will count as an absence.

One group will meet on Monday and Thursday, while the second will meet Tuesday and Friday. All students will attend classes virtually on Wednesday when the school closes for a deep cleaning.

Grades 9-12 will use a similar model, but due to limited capacity and social-distancing mandates required by the state, the district plans a fully online model for students that will alternate every five weeks.

Those in grades 9-10 will spend the first five weeks of the school year alternating between in-person and virtual learning, while those in grades 11-12 will attend virtual classes only. The two groups will switch every five weeks.