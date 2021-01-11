School: Plan next vacation with quarantine in mind

School vacation only ended a week ago, but school officials are already thinking about the next vacation — and warning families to be careful.
“As families consider traveling over long weekends or over our upcoming February or spring break, please note the following as expectations on what type of test can be accepted has changed for a return to school,” North Warren Central School officials posted on the school website.
All travelers to a non-contiguous state must quarantine for 14 days upon returning, or “test out” by getting a coronavirus test within 72 hours before leaving the other state, quarantining for three days upon return, and then getting another test. The second test cannot be a rapid test.
“You would then be able to return to school with both COVID-negative test results to hand in to our school nurse,” North Warren officials said.
Virtual panel on student anxiety
The Lake George Student Mental Health Task Force, in partnership with the Mental Health Association of NYS, will present a student panel discussion on anxiety on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. through WebEx.
Lake George students will share their personal experiences with anxiety and how adults can help students.
School cases
- A Schuylerville High School fully remote student
- A Schuylerville High School student, last in school on Dec. 16
- A person who was in Lake George Junior-Senior High School, last in school Jan. 6, prior to onset of symptoms
- Two people who were in the Lake George Elementary School, last in school Dec. 23
- A staff member at Bolton Central School District. No quarantines due to mask wearing, social distancing and open classroom windows.
Monday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 30 new cases, for a total of 1,630 confirmed cases since March, and 45 recoveries, for a total of 1,197 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 393 people currently ill, six of whom are hospitalized. That’s one more than Sunday.
- Washington County reported 37 new cases, for a total of 1,185 confirmed cases since March, and 27 recoveries, for a total of 906 recoveries. There are 263 people currently ill, 10 of whom are hospitalized. That’s one more than Sunday.
- Essex County reported 44 new cases since Friday, including one inmate, for a total of 726 cases since March. There are 131 people currently ill, 10 of whom are hospitalized. Four new people were hospitalized since Friday.
- Saratoga County has not reported its cases on its online dashboard since Thursday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 37 coronavirus patients, five of whom are in intensive care. Eight patients are no longer contagious but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 58 coronavirus patients.
For Sunday, the most recent day for which data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 887 new cases, a positive test rate of 8.9%, which pushed the weekly average to 9.1%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 5.7% and a weekly average of 7.6%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.4% and a weekly average of 6.6%.
- Saratoga County, which reported 207 new cases Sunday to the state, had a positive test rate of 10.1% and a weekly average of 10.2%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.8% and a weekly average of 6.9%.
- Statewide, 13,714 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 6.72%.
- There were 8,645 people hospitalized with coronavirus Sunday and 170 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.