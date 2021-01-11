School: Plan next vacation with quarantine in mind

School vacation only ended a week ago, but school officials are already thinking about the next vacation — and warning families to be careful.

“As families consider traveling over long weekends or over our upcoming February or spring break, please note the following as expectations on what type of test can be accepted has changed for a return to school,” North Warren Central School officials posted on the school website.

All travelers to a non-contiguous state must quarantine for 14 days upon returning, or “test out” by getting a coronavirus test within 72 hours before leaving the other state, quarantining for three days upon return, and then getting another test. The second test cannot be a rapid test.

“You would then be able to return to school with both COVID-negative test results to hand in to our school nurse,” North Warren officials said.

Virtual panel on student anxiety

The Lake George Student Mental Health Task Force, in partnership with the Mental Health Association of NYS, will present a student panel discussion on anxiety on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. through WebEx.

Lake George students will share their personal experiences with anxiety and how adults can help students.