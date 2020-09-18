School officials report two COVID cases at Hadley-Luzerne elementary school

The Hadley-Luzerne school district has two coronavirus cases, school officials reported Friday.

Two people at the elementary school tested positive Thursday, after being in the school during the day. District officials were notified that night and workers deep-cleaned the school, which reopened as normal on Friday.

Both people live in Saratoga County. Both the Saratoga and Warren county Public Health departments are working on contact tracing. They are using logs and attendance records to determine who was near the people for at least 10 minutes, and will call families to notify them if their child needs to be quarantined.

At the elementary school, everyone was checked daily for fever and teachers have been enforcing social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing. But officials asked every elementary school parent to monitor their children for any symptoms.

The district does not plan to release details such as what grades could have been in proximity or whether the people are students or teachers.

