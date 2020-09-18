 Skip to main content
School officials report two COVID cases at Hadley-Luzerne elementary school
Hadley-Luzerne classroom changes

Seen here is a classroom at the Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School in the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District. The district started in-person instruction on Monday, Sept. 14, and two people at the elementary school tested positive for COVID on Thursday.

 Michael Goot

The Hadley-Luzerne school district has two coronavirus cases, school officials reported Friday.

Two people at the elementary school tested positive Thursday, after being in the school during the day. District officials were notified that night and workers deep-cleaned the school, which reopened as normal on Friday.

Both people live in Saratoga County. Both the Saratoga and Warren county Public Health departments are working on contact tracing. They are using logs and attendance records to determine who was near the people for at least 10 minutes, and will call families to notify them if their child needs to be quarantined.

At the elementary school, everyone was checked daily for fever and teachers have been enforcing social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing. But officials asked every elementary school parent to monitor their children for any symptoms.

The district does not plan to release details such as what grades could have been in proximity or whether the people are students or teachers.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

