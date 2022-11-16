'School of Rock' in session at Wood Theater

GLENS FALLS — Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning hit musical, "School of Rock," which first premiered on Broadway in 2015, is hitting the Charles R. Wood Theater stage, thanks to Glens Falls Community Theater.

The show, which will take place from Thursday to Sunday, has a limited amount of tickets left for purchase ranging in price from $20 to $30 a piece. Tickets for the upcoming show can be purchased on the Wood Theater website.

The cast mainly consists of local kids ranging in age from 12 to 14 who have been rehearsing since early September.

According to its website, the community theater group has been active since 1935. Each year, they produce a fall musical, a mid-winter murder mystery dinner theater and a play in the spring.