 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'School of Rock' in session at Wood Theater

  • 0

The Glens Falls Community Theater cast of "School of Rock" performs at the annual Boo 2 You event in downtown Glens Falls. The musical is playing at the Charles R. Wood Theater from Thursday to Sunday.

GLENS FALLS — Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning hit musical, "School of Rock," which first premiered on Broadway in 2015, is hitting the Charles R. Wood Theater stage, thanks to Glens Falls Community Theater.

The show, which will take place from Thursday to Sunday, has a limited amount of tickets left for purchase ranging in price from $20 to $30 a piece. Tickets for the upcoming show can be purchased on the Wood Theater website.

The cast mainly consists of local kids ranging in age from 12 to 14 who have been rehearsing since early September. 

According to its website, the community theater group has been active since 1935. Each year, they produce a fall musical, a mid-winter murder mystery dinner theater and a play in the spring. 

People are also reading…

The Glens Falls Community Theater cast of "School of Rock" performs at the annual Boo 2 You event in downtown Glens Falls. The musical is playing at the Charles R. Wood Theater from Thursday to Sunday.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, Warren County and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-903-9937 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News