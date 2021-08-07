School is in session: Summer programs sharpen skills, prepare students for new year

There is a lot of activity on the Queensbury school campus.
At the elementary school, incoming kindergarten students are getting familiar with school. Elementary and middle school students are getting extra help in English and math, and high school students are making up failed classes. Earlier in the summer, students were on campus to participate in music and other programs.
“This pace is busy in the summer,” said Queensbury High School Assistant Principal Andrew Snide.
About 150 high school students are taking classes through the regional BOCES program, which is hosted at Queensbury. Snide said more students than usual are enrolled in summer school — likely because of the pandemic.
Students had a mix of in-person and online classes during the year. Snide said it is nice to give students that opportunity to be on campus.
Students wear masks and they are able to be socially distanced. Some of the classrooms that are normally partitioned into two separate rooms can have the divider removed to give students more room, he said.
Some of the classes that students are making up include algebra, global studies, living environment, English and U.S. history. There are two 2-hour sessions, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 10 a.m. to noon.
Usually, these students would take the Regents exam in August, but the state canceled the exam this year because of the pandemic, Snide said. However, students still have to pass these required classes to graduate.
Among the districts that are participating, in addition to Queensbury, are Argyle, Bolton, Fort Ann, Fort Edward, Hudson Falls and Minerva. The school lasts for 27 days, wrapping up in mid-August.
“It’s quite quick but students get two 2-hour sessions where they can earn credit for courses they may not have passed during the school year,” he said.
Kayden Naatz, 15, was working on a problem in algebra class. He was in summer school because he did not do his homework. Naatz said the virtual learning was hard.
“When you’re home, there’s a lot more distractions. You could be off doing anything else instead of being at school. It’s not as structured,” he said.
With the in-person classes, he stays more focused, he said.
Teachers try to find some creative assignments to hold students’ interest during the summer.
Kayden’s teacher, Michelle Trimarchi, was having students play a math game on their Chromebooks as a warm-up for the day.
Queensbury English teacher Pat Gormley asked students to watch and analyze the science-fiction movie “The Island” starring Scarlett Johansson and Ewan McGregor.
Another assignment involved students comparing and contrasting the differences between the movie and book versions of “Jaws.”
Snide said there are also about 140 middle school students taking classes in four one-hour sessions — focused on the core subjects of English and math.
The younger students have the Summer Success program. Around 270 students in kindergarten through fifth grade are participating. Elementary school Principal Jessica Rossetti said it is designed to reinforce English and math concepts.
Rossetti said one piece of the program is for the incoming kindergartners. The district has identified students who could benefit from the four-week academy before starting school in the fall.
“It may be they didn’t have a preschool experience. It may just to give them a boost of academic skills,” she said. “For some kids entering kindergarten, it’s a matter of getting them through the doors, getting them comfortable with school before September rolls around.”
Hudson Falls
Hudson Falls Middle School is also hosting programs in the summertime. Sue Bishop, who is serving as the high school summer school principal, said about 75 to 100 high school students are taking online courses in the building to make up lost credits. She said there has been an increase in course failures because of the pandemic.
“We’re focused on our freshmen to make sure they have the credits to stay on track,” she said.
“Attendance has been great. Teachers are very understanding and willing to support the students with their needs,” she added.
The district has opted for a final project instead of a final exam in most of the courses.
Students in Hudson Falls English teacher Courtney Wendell’s class were watching Taylor Swift’s music video “You Belong to Me” for an assignment. The video shows a mini-story and students were documenting problems that the protagonist faced.
Hudson Falls student Marshall Boice, 16, was working on a problem during a math class. He said summer school is a good opportunity for a “second chance.”
He said it “kind of sucked” to have to do hybrid learning the whole school year.
“With virtual, it was hard for me to keep on track because I have ADHD. So without that physical in-person connection, my mind wouldn’t think to go to classes or to try as hard,” he said.
Students are also taking classes online to make up lost credits. However, they are doing them in the building under the supervision of a teacher, according to Chris MacPherson, director of educational technology, coordinator for the summer enrichment program.
About 50 middle school students are also taking classes to improve reading and math skills.
Hudson Falls Middle School Principal Bill Strong said summer school is a good opportunity to re-acclimate students — some of whom have not been inside the building since March 2020. “They are getting reconditioned to the school environment and building confidence in their academic abilities heading into the fall,” he said.
The district also has a summer school program for students in prekindergarten through fifth grade, which is focused on improving English and math skills.
South Glens Falls
South Glens Falls Superintendent Kristine Orr said the district is running a Summer Success program for students who need some additional academic services. About a hundred high school students are making up credits, according to Orr.
“It’s up slightly, for sure. Obviously, we expected it to be up with some of the people that had gone through this that had really struggled not being in school,” she said.
In addition, Orr said the district is using some of its federal stimulus money to host a variety of summer activities, including sports, music programs and drama, which students missed out on because of the pandemic.
“We have whole calendars of activities that people could choose from,” she said.
About 700 students are participating. There may be overlap with some students taking part in multiple activities, according to Orr. She recalled talking to a friend who said their children participated in 18 different activities this summer.
“We had a high percentage of kids wanting to do things,” she said.
Another priority is meeting the emotional needs of students. The district’s guidance and counseling staff have put together programs.
“How do we re-acclimate students back to school if they haven’t been there since last March?” she said.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.